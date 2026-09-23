Dave Frishberg's OKLAHOMA TOAD to Return in Remastered Vinyl Edition

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Dave Frishberg's debut album Oklahoma Toad is set for a remastered vinyl edition, marking the first time the artist-approved producer's mix has been pressed to vinyl. The reissue features all ten original tracks along with a bonus 7-inch, further underscoring the sophistication and lyrical ingenuity Frishberg brought to the album, laying the foundation for the celebrated career that followed.

Co-produced by David Rosner and Margo Guryan, the album features all ten original tracks, including 'Nasty, Nasty Habit,' 'The Secret of Success,' 'One Horse Town,' the title track and Frishberg's enduring baseball-themed classic 'Van Lingle Mungo.'

The remastered vinyl edition is accompanied by a bonus 7-inch featuring a demo of Frishberg's oft-recorded standard 'Peel Me a Grape' on Side A. Side B offers 'A World Without Verbs,' a previously unheard recording written for ABC's beloved Schoolhouse Rock! 'Grammar Rock' series.

Frishberg enjoyed a remarkably varied career as a pianist, composer, lyricist and solo performer. During the 1960s, he became a fixture in the New York jazz scene, performing with artists including Ben Webster, Al Cohn, Zoot Sims, Carmen McRae and Gene Krupa. After relocating to Los Angeles in 1971, he continued working as a studio musician and was also a member of Herb Alpert's second Baja Marimba Band while building an international following for his own sharply observed songs.

His extensive catalog includes such favorites as 'My Attorney Bernie,' 'You Are There,' 'I'm Just a Bill' from Schoolhouse Rock!, 'Peel Me a Grape' and 'Van Lingle Mungo.' His songs have been recorded by artists including Tony Bennett, Diana Krall, Rosemary Clooney, Mel Tormé, Blossom Dearie, Michael Feinstein, John Pizzarelli, Bette Midler and Jamie Cullum, while four of his albums earned Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Vocal Performance.

The new edition features liner notes by Bill Reed and was produced for reissue by April Magnusson, Geoffrey Weiss, Jonathan Rosner and Carl Caprioglio. The original album was recorded at A&R Recording Studios in New York City and features Frishberg on vocals, piano, organ, electric piano and clavinet, alongside Herb Lovelle, Stuart Scharf, Russell George, Al Cohn, Sol Schlinger, Garnett Brown and Bill Berry.

More than five decades after its original release, Oklahoma Toad remains the essential starting point for Frishberg's singular career—a playful, inventive and deeply musical debut that introduced one of American songwriting's most original voices.

Oklahoma Toad (Remastered) will be released digitally and on vinyl on October 16, 2026, via Oglio Records. It can be ordered through Oglio's official shop.

For more information, visit www.oglio.com.

OKLAHOMA TOAD (Remastered) Track Listing

Side A

1. Nasty, Nasty Habit

2. You Can't Go

3. Oklahoma Toad

4. Van Lingle Mungo

5. The Secret of Success

Side B

1. I Don't Believe You

2. The Prophet of Doom

3. One Horse Town

4. Rocky Mountain Water

5. Wallflower Lonely, Cornflower Blue

Bonus 7-Inch

Side A: Peel Me a Grape

Side B: A World Without Verbs

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