Das Body Shares New Single 'Against The Glass'

Olso's Das Body has shared a new single, "Against The Glass" via Luminelle Recordings. The track continues the band's tradition of crafting incredibly catchy 80's-influenced pop gems that led the UK's The Line Of best Fit to say they create, "the best parts of pop without making it overly saccharine in its delivery." The single was produced by Jorge Elbrecht (Ariel Pink, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing, Sky Ferreira). Of "Against The Glass" Das Body notes it, "is about the claustrophobic feeling when you realize what you've been working towards and finally achieved is only a result of the people around you looking out for their own interests."

"Against the Glass" will be available to purchase tomorrow. It marks the first bit of new music from the band since March when they dropped "Taller Than The Average Man."

Out of the greyer climes of Oslo- particularly East Oslo with its drizzly expanse of apartment blocks and gas stations stocked with Kent cigs and smut mags- has suddenly come a burst of color by the name of Das Body. Ellie, Kim, Patrik, Didrik- all four were born and bred in Norway and have become fast friends making music that is listenably and undeniably pop. After a few years deep in the studio, Das Body emerged with their debut EP in September of 2018, with praise from outlets such as FADER, i-D, Clash, Dazed, Line of Best Fit and many more. In March the band made their way to SXSW standing out as one of the festivals highlights, followed by a run of US dates playing shows with artists such as Jerry Paper and DAWN.

Now, with their hat in the ring and an albums worth of new material, Das Body has teamed up Jorge Elbrecht on their debut full length, scheduled for a Spring 2020 release.

Photo Credit: Michaela Klouda





