Daryl Hall & John Oates Reissue Acclaimed 'Do It For Love' on Vinyl for the First Time

The vinyl will be released on September 30.

Aug. 31, 2022  

When Daryl Hall & John Oates released their sixteenth studio album 'Do It For Love' in 2003, it was to critical and commercial acclaim, with singles including 'Do It For Love', 'Man on a Mission' and 'Getaway Car'.

Following a six-year release hiatus following 1997's 'Marigold Sky', Daryl Hall & John Oates proved once again why they remain the most successful duo in music history, creating a record packed with quality songs and the unmistakable character and sound of Daryl Hall & John Oates.

In addition to the singles, the album featured long-time collaborator Todd Rundgren who appeared on their cover of The New Radicals' song 'Someday We'll Know' (it's a creative partnership that still continues - Todd and Daryl toured earlier this year).

On the album's release, Daryl Hall said "I think we followed our own instinct rather than listen to other people's suggestions. I think it's really a culmination of all the different stylistic directions we've gone in and pulling it all together and focusing it in one place. It's a very organic record, it's emotional, it's got great songs and melodies -- all the things that people think of when they think of Daryl Hall and John Oates are very much in evidence here."

He wasn't wrong, as 'Do It For Love' drew comparisons with the very best of the duo's output including 1973's 'Abandoned Luncheonette' album and 1975's eponymous debut for RCA.

Reflecting on the album in 2022, John Oates said "It was interesting for me to record for the first time in London. Working with a new team of producers during a time when pop music was in transition from the mega success of the 'Boy Band' craze while at the same time trying to preserve the integrity and sound that Daryl and I had created over the years."
Daryl Hall agreed: "A good record" he said.

AllMusic wrote:

"Nearly all of these 14 songs hold their own against many of the album tracks and lesser-known hits from their golden period while also having a unified sense of sound and purpose, adding up to a thoroughly satisfying record, the kind that will please the faithful while winning back those listeners who haven't really listened to the duo since the '80s. A really fine, surprising comeback effort."

The album is being made available for the first time on double LP and the CD is reissued on gatefold digipak. Order the vinyl here.




