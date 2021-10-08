Darren Criss, Taraji P. Henson & More Featured on MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION Soundtrack

Disney Records has released the new soundtrack EP for The Muppets Haunted Mansion, the new special now streaming on Disney+.

The tracks feature singing performances from Darren Criss, Will Arnett, Taraji P. Henson, and the Muppets.

In "Muppets Haunted Mansion" the Great Gonzo - world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth ...The Haunted Mansion.

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" will also feature special appearances from Chrissy Metz (as Harriet), Alfonso Ribeiro (as Fred), Edward Asner (as Claude), Jeannie Mai (as Maude), Danny Trejo (as Huet), Sasheer Zamata (as Mary), Craig Robinson (as Bust), Skai Jackson (as Bust), Pat Sajak (as Bust), Geoff Keighley (as Bust), Justina Machado (as Bust), John Stamos (as Himself) and Kim Irvine (as Haunted Mansion Maid).

Listen to the new EP here: