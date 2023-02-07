Danielle Ponder Confirms New 2023 Tour Dates
The tour kicks off on February 10 in New Jersey.
Following a run of live shows supporting Marcus Mumford, rising artist Danielle Ponder confirms additional dates across the U.S., including select performances with Neal Francis and a show at New York's Lincoln Center for Black HERstory Live, a two-day festival celebrating Black women in music-see below for full tour routing.
Ponder recently performed her song "Someone Like You" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!." The performance adds to a landmark year for the breakthrough artist, who made her television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers last spring.
Additionally, Ponder performed on the season finale of Live Wire and featured on "CBS Saturday Morning" as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series with a three-song performance and an interview with Michelle Miller.
Ponder's debut album, Some Of Us Are Brave, is out now to widespread critical praise on Future Classic.
Some Of Us Are Brave finds Ponder traversing a new emotional landscape, from radio anthems "So Long" and "The Only Way Out," to more intimate experiences about mental health and social justice on "Fray" and "Darker Than Blue."
All the while, front and center is her powerful voice. Collaborators on the record include writers and producers Luca Buccelatti (Arlo Parks), Spencer Stewart (Role Model), Ed Quinn (Sycco), and Jordan Waré (Brent Faiyaz); mixer Chris Tabron (Charlotte Day Wilson); and mastering engineer Dave Kutch (Billie Eilish).
Tour Dates
February 10-Princeton, NJ-Berlind Theater
February 11-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live
February 24-New York, NY-Black HERstory Live @ The Lincoln Center
May 12-Miramar Beach, FL-Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend
May 13-New Orleans, LA-Toulouse Theatre
May 16-Austin, TX-Antone's Nightclub
May 19-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater
May 21-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar
May 22-San Diego, CA-Voodoo Room at House of Blues
May 24-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour
May 26-San Francisco, CA-Cafe Du Nord
May 27-Napa, CA-BottleRock Napa Valley
June 2-Ogden, UT-Ogden Music Festival
June 17-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
*with Neal Francis