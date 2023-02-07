Danielle Ponder Confirms New 2023 Tour Dates

Following a run of live shows supporting Marcus Mumford, rising artist Danielle Ponder confirms additional dates across the U.S., including select performances with Neal Francis and a show at New York's Lincoln Center for Black HERstory Live, a two-day festival celebrating Black women in music-see below for full tour routing.

Ponder recently performed her song "Someone Like You" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!." The performance adds to a landmark year for the breakthrough artist, who made her television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers last spring.

Additionally, Ponder performed on the season finale of Live Wire and featured on "CBS Saturday Morning" as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series with a three-song performance and an interview with Michelle Miller.

Ponder's debut album, Some Of Us Are Brave, is out now to widespread critical praise on Future Classic.

Some Of Us Are Brave finds Ponder traversing a new emotional landscape, from radio anthems "So Long" and "The Only Way Out," to more intimate experiences about mental health and social justice on "Fray" and "Darker Than Blue."

All the while, front and center is her powerful voice. Collaborators on the record include writers and producers Luca Buccelatti (Arlo Parks), Spencer Stewart (Role Model), Ed Quinn (Sycco), and Jordan Waré (Brent Faiyaz); mixer Chris Tabron (Charlotte Day Wilson); and mastering engineer Dave Kutch (Billie Eilish).

Tour Dates

February 10-Princeton, NJ-Berlind Theater

February 11-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live

February 24-New York, NY-Black HERstory Live @ The Lincoln Center

May 12-Miramar Beach, FL-Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend

May 13-New Orleans, LA-Toulouse Theatre

May 16-Austin, TX-Antone's Nightclub

May 19-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

May 21-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar

May 22-San Diego, CA-Voodoo Room at House of Blues

May 24-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour

May 26-San Francisco, CA-Cafe Du Nord

May 27-Napa, CA-BottleRock Napa Valley

June 2-Ogden, UT-Ogden Music Festival

June 17-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

*with Neal Francis