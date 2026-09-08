SONS OF LEGION Launch SØL TO SOUL World Tour Sept 9 With Kenny Sharp

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What do Madden 27, the UFC and Saturday night college football have in common? They all have a little Sons of Legion in them.

The high-energy duo is quickly becoming synonymous with the soundtrack of adrenaline, with their music finding its way into some of the biggest sports platforms in the country. Their explosive track 'Out The Cage' is featured in Madden NFL 27 and on the game's official soundtrack, while the song is also currently featured as the UFC Song of the Month. And now the band's song 'Matrix' is set to be featured every Saturday night on ABC/ESPN college football broadcasts, giving Sons of Legion another major platform during one of America's biggest weekly sporting traditions.

Sons of Legion make the kind of music that doesn't sit quietly in the background -- and sports are taking notice.

And they're bringing that same energy to the stage.

The sports momentum arrives as Sons of Legion continue their SØL to Soul World Tour, bringing their explosive live show to audiences across the country and beyond, starting tomorrow night in St. Louis.

Joining them on select dates is Nashville-based singer, songwriter and band-leader Kenny Sharp, whose genre-bending 'Brown Liquor Music' blends Soul, Americana, Blues and Hip-Hop.

Sharp is having a breakout year of his own. In 2026, he released his Speakeasy EP, performed at Bonnaroo, was named one of Nashville Lifestyles' 2026 Ones to Watch, made his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and debuted at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium opening for legendary vocalist Gladys Knight.

Following Sharp's Ryman performance, CMA Award-winning journalist Robert K. Oermann praised the artist, saying, 'He has definite charisma. What a charming and engaging opening-act set.'

His unique sound has also earned attention from some of the most respected voices in music.

The result is an unlikely but natural pairing: Sons of Legion's high-octane rock energy meeting Sharp's soulful, genre-defying 'Brown Liquor Music.'

With the addition of Kenny Sharp, audiences can expect a night that moves seamlessly between rock, soul, blues, Americana and hip-hop -- a musical experience that reflects the increasingly blurred lines between genres.

SØL to Soul World Tour

9/9 St. Louis, MO

9/9 Omaha, NE

9/12 Chicago, IL

9/13 Minneapolis, MN

9/15 Detroit, MI

9/16 Northfield, OH

9/18 Boston, MA

9/19 Allentown, PA

9/20 Philadelphia, PA

9/23 Port Chester, NY

9/24 Washington, DC

9/25 Ocean City, MD

9/27 Louisville, KY

9/29 Kansas City, MO

9/30 Denver, CO

10/3 Canyonville, OR

10/4 Tacoma, WA

10/6 Boise, ID

10/8 Portland, OR

10/10 Oakland, CA

11/11 Los Angeles, CA

10/14 Austin, TX

10/15 Grand Prairie, TX

10/16 Salt Lake City, UT

10/20 Nashville, TN

10/21 Nashville, TN

11/3 Dublin, IRL

11/4 Dublin, IRL

11/5 London, UK

11/8 Paris, FR

11/9 Amsterdam, NL

11/10 Berlin, GER

About Sons of Legion

Sons of Legion is a high-energy musical duo blending rock, soul, blues and Southern influences into a sound built for big moments. Their music has earned major sync placements across sports and gaming, including Madden 27, the UFC and ABC/ESPN college football. The duo is currently continuing its SOL to Soul World Tour.

About Kenny Sharp

Nashville-based singer, songwriter and band-leader Kenny Sharp is the creator of 'Brown Liquor Music,' a genre-bending sound blending Soul, Americana, Blues and Hip-Hop. A former rapper who began his career focused on lyrical craft, Sharp signed with pop hitmaker LunchMoney Lewis to Prescription Songs and has become a sought-after songwriter and collaborator across genres.

In 2026, Sharp released his Speakeasy EP, performed at Bonnaroo, was named one of Nashville Lifestyles' 2026 Ones to Watch, made his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show and debuted at the Ryman Auditorium opening for Gladys Knight.

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