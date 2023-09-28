Dan Sultan Shares New Single 'Story'

The release is his first since his fifth studio album, Dan Sultan.

Proud Arrernte/Gurindji man and alternative musician Dan Sultan shares the new single and video “Story.” The release is his first since his fifth studio album, Dan Sultan, which has recently earned him ARIA nominations for Best Solo Artist, Best Independent Release, and Best Adult Contemporary Album.

Dan is no stranger to critical acclaim; he already has six ARIA wins to his name including ones for Best Male Artist and Best Rock Album. But the latest recognition is a special affirmation for the changes he has undergone as a man and artist, the changes that led him to self-title his fifth studio album.

Before creating Dan Sultan, Dan underwent a period of intense rehabilitation and reflection to become a sober partner and father. The success of the album on the other side of that change, along with a smashing US tour with Vance Joy that just wrapped up, proves that Sultan is a more focused and thoughtful artist than ever.

About Dan Sultan

One of Australia's most loved singer-songwriters, Sultan boasts numerous accolades to his name, including multiple ARIA Awards and NIMA Awards, Top 5 ARIA charting albums and an ARIA-certified Gold record in Blackbird.

Previous albums Aviary Takes (2019), Killer (2017), Blackbird (2014), Get Out While You Can (2009) and Homemade Biscuits (2006) have seen Sultan navigate the country a number of times playing headline shows to sold-out crowds, as well as supporting the likes of Bruce Springsteen, and as a guest on some of Australia's biggest festivals, including Splendour in the Grass, Blues Festival and Falls Festival, to name a few.

Photo Credit: Jason Myers



