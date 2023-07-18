Dan Reardon Drops Heartfelt New Country Single 'Girl I've Been Waiting For'

A closer look at Reardon's emotional and imaginative love song.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Dan Reardon Drops Heartfelt New Country Single 'Girl I've Been Waiting For'

Singer-songwriter Dan Reardon releases his new country single "Girl I've Been Waiting For."

Listen to "Girl I've Been Waiting For" below.

"Girl I've Been Waiting For is a heartfelt love song with strong imagery that pulls on the emotional strings of its listeners," tells Dan when talking about his new single.

As Reardon's been traveling between Nashville and New York, he's working on his upcoming releases with producer Jimmy Ritchey (Jake Owen, Sam Hunt, Mark Chesnut, Joe Nichols).

The releases also includes performance credits from some monster A-list musicians such as Danny Rader (Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney), Shannon Forrest (Toto), Craig Young (Colbie Calliet), Charlie Judge and Sol Philcox.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kate Teague Releases New Single I Feel Bad For My Dog Photo
Kate Teague Releases New Single 'I Feel Bad For My Dog'

Following the theme of her previous release, 'Poison Mind,' which Stereogum said 'is soft and sweeping and yearning,' 'I Feel Bad For My Dog' matter-of-factly but tenderly accounts for the things that keep her tossing and turning in the middle of the night. Pre-save her forthcoming EP Loose Screw.

2
YES Announce Their Next U.S. Tour Classic Tales Of Yes For This September Photo
YES Announce Their Next U.S. Tour 'Classic Tales Of Yes' For This September

Following last year’s sold-out U.S. tour, YES, who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have announced their “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour in the U.S. starting September 24 in Bethlehem, PA.

3
Ariana Delawari & Devendra Banhart Team Up on New Single Photo
Ariana Delawari & Devendra Banhart Team Up on New Single

Ariana Delawari is an Afghan-American musician, activist and filmmaker. Her film We Came Home (2013) documents her family, her travels to and from Afghanistan over a ten year period, in which Delawari recorded her first album. That album, Lion of Panjshir, was released on David Lynch’s record label to great acclaim.

4
Mali Velasquez Announces Debut Album Im Green Photo
Mali Velasquez Announces Debut Album 'I'm Green'

The 9-track set was produced by Josef Kuhn (Samia, Annie DiRusso, Hannah Cole) and serves as a meditation on the transformative power of both loss and shame. Out now alongside a music video directed by Reed Schick, lead single “Tore” begins in a warm, dreamy state, featuring a simple marching drum beat and soft nylon guitars.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
MOULIN ROUGE!