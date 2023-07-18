Dan Reardon Drops Heartfelt New Country Single 'Girl I've Been Waiting For'

Singer-songwriter Dan Reardon releases his new country single "Girl I've Been Waiting For."

Listen to "Girl I've Been Waiting For" below.

"Girl I've Been Waiting For is a heartfelt love song with strong imagery that pulls on the emotional strings of its listeners," tells Dan when talking about his new single.

As Reardon's been traveling between Nashville and New York, he's working on his upcoming releases with producer Jimmy Ritchey (Jake Owen, Sam Hunt, Mark Chesnut, Joe Nichols).

The releases also includes performance credits from some monster A-list musicians such as Danny Rader (Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney), Shannon Forrest (Toto), Craig Young (Colbie Calliet), Charlie Judge and Sol Philcox.