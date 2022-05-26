Dame Olivia Newton-John Releases Vinyl Collector's Editions of 'Physical' in Celebration of 40th Anniversary

Let's get Physical - AGAIN! Four-time Grammy Award-winner, Dame Olivia Newton-John is proud to release remastered vinyl editions of her iconic album Physical: The 40th Anniversary Collector's Edition in celebration of the album's 40th anniversary of its original release in October 1981.

In addition, Olivia set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title on October 20, 2021, which coincided with the release of the 40th Anniversary "Deluxe Edition" CD/DVD of Physical. The vinyl editions of Physical will include a standard black vinyl and, three exclusive releases in varying colors, with retailers Walmart, Target and Urban Outfitters (the latter will be available June 10), as well as full-sized posters.

The vinyls will be released via Green Hill Productions, a subsidiary of Primary Wave, on May 27, 2022, and are available for pre-order here. The release will be available in non-USA markets on June 24.

"It's hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Physical was first released and I am thrilled that it's getting this beautiful 40th anniversary remastered edition on vinyl - isn't it wonderful that vinyl is popular again?" said Olivia Newton-John. "I am so proud of this record as it not only allowed me to try new things musically, but it became such a part of pop-culture history and, with the success of the CD/DVD release in October 2021 (#4 on the Amazon charts!!) it was lovely to see how it was discovered by new generations, while at the same time providing my amazing fans with a collection they seem to love!"

In addition to the vinyl releases, last October, Olivia's attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title was a success and recently certified by the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ team. The record for "The most people performing lying lateral leg raises simultaneously (multiple venues)" (850) was achieved by Olivia Newton-John (Australia) and Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (USA), on 20 October 2021 with over 150 participating Crunch locations from Australia to the USA.

"I am so proud of this fun achievement - I never dreamed I would set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title," said Newton-John. "I want to thank everyone around the world who participated, and my friend Natalie Morales for making that day so special - one 'for the books' you might say! It was not only fun but, it also created awareness for my Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."

Not only did "Physical" become a part of pop-culture and help ignite the 80s aerobic and fashion crazes (the latter thanks to Newton-John's longtime-costume designer Fleur Thiemeyer), it went on to become the biggest hit of the 1980s, spending more time on the Billboard charts than any other song of the decade. "Physical" is the most successful solo hit of Newton-John's career and spent 10 weeks on the top of Billboard's Hot 100, from November 21, 1981, through January 23, 1982.

In 2010 Billboard also named "Physical" the "Sexiest Song of All Time" stating: "While the well-known video features Olivia Newton-John working out at a gym, the song 'Physical' touts the benefits of a different kind of workout." The hit song was so suggestive that it was banned by many radio stations across the globe, as well as the entire country of South Africa - something Newton-John is proud of today.

"I was banned for 'Physical' - can you imagine? - I can actually say I was banned!" laughed Newton-John. "That song is a lullaby compared to what's on the radio today!"

The "Physical" phenomenon continues even today, with artists such as Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus paying homage to the hit song and introducing Olivia to a new generation.

"Olivia is one of those artists that continues to engage fans both old and new decade after decade," said Blake Davis, General Manager of Green Hill Productions. "The color variants and posters included with each of these albums will be both familiar and nostalgic for the long-time fans and something unique and exciting for the new fans. Buying vinyl used to be an event, we want to bring that experience back to the music lover."

Today Newton-John shows no signs of slowing down. In November 2020, she established the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, an independent charity sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer. These investments in new scientific research will educate patients and their caregivers about kinder options for treating cancer. The charity is committed to realizing a world beyond cancer.

For more information visit ONJFoundationFund.org. In February 2021, Olivia and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi released "Window in the Wall," which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Music Video Chart and the Amazon A/C Chart. Just a few months later Olivia scored another #1 hit on the Amazon A/C chart with "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," a duet with music legend Paul Anka.