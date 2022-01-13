Daisy Glaze Share New Single 'Call Me Midnight'

Today, Daisy Glaze, helmed by Louis Epstein (HITS, Jump Into The Gospel) and Alix Brown (Angry Angles with Jay Reatard, Golden Triangle), shared their newest single, "Call Me Midnight." Premiered via Flaunt Magazine, the track is off their debut self-titled album out February 25 via The Sound of Sinners.

Directed by Alexandra Cabral, the video provides a dream-like background for the song's musings of chthonic love and its menacing beauty, as the duo engage in a mysterious and otherworldly back and forth. With a sound that seems plucked straight from a seductive space western, the track comes on the heels of their previous cinematic single "Strangers In The Dark," and follows the same lusty and mythical mood showcased across the album.

Though only their debut album, Daisy Glaze arrives fully formed; a nod to the psych-outlaw sound of the past with a definitive eye on the bleak side of the present - as if soundtracking a lost cinematic western in space. Produced by the legendary Sonic Boom (Spacemen 3, MGMT, Beach House, Iceage etc) and featuring over 10 tracks, the duo explore the sinister side of prismatic love and the different hues therein. Or as they explain, "More blues than pinks. Imagine the immortal words of Socrates who said 'I drank what??' But replace the poison he drank with Love."

In 2016, Louis and Alix started writing songs and playing live with a 5-piece band, sharing the stage and headlining shows at various venues in New York City with The Black Lips, The Coathangers, Curtis Harding, and others. In 2019, the two flew to Portugal to record their debut LP with acclaimed producer Sonic Boom, who was an outsized influence on their sound and songwriting prior to working with him.

Combining Louis' new wave and brit-pop influences with Alix's rock n' roll bonafides, the two developed a sweeping cinematic sound that incorporates elements of Ennio Morricone, Jack Nitzche, and the much-loved ragged pop of Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood - with the visual aesthetics to match.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Kristin Gallegos