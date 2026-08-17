Daijo Returns With High-Octane House Single "WHITE LINES"

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Canadian artist Daijo returns with 'White Lines,' a raw, high-tempo house track built for dark clubs and peak-hour festival crowds.

Following the atmospheric textures of his recent output, 'White Lines' marks a sharp pivot toward pure dancefloor utility. Grounded in a heavy, driving bassline and sharp percussion, the track relies on clean arrangements and an infectious vocal lead to keep the momentum moving from the opening bar. The result is an uncomplicated, direct club record designed to cut through loud sound systems.

Born in Hamburg and raised in Vancouver, Daijo has quietly built a reputation across the North American scene for his deliberate approach to production. His background, shaped by his mother's journey as an Iranian refugee has given him a clear perspective on what drives human connection through music. With 'White Lines,' he strips away unnecessary clutter to focus entirely on the core elements of house music: rhythm, tension, and release.

As he continues to expand his performance schedule across Canada and internationally, 'White Lines' serves as a heavy-hitting addition to his live sets and a statement of his versatility in the studio.

'White Lines' is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Daijo Biography

Hailing from the vibrant and eclectic music scene of Canada, Daijo emerges as a distinctive force in the realm of electronic music. With a mantra to 'shape songs from the heart, create sounds from within, and touch people with timeless music,' Daijo takes listeners on an immersive journey through the realms of Melodic Techno and House. Daijo's musical identity is rooted in the fusion of Melodic Techno and House, a unique blend that resonates with both the rhythmic pulse of the dance floor and the introspective realms of the soul. His compositions are a delicate interplay of lush melodies, pulsating beats, and emotive textures, creating an atmosphere that transcends the boundaries of time and space. As an artist, Daijo is not merely a creator of music; he is a storyteller who weaves narratives through his compositions. Each track is a chapter in the book of emotions, an exploration of the human experience set to the backdrop of electronic symphonies. His commitment to authenticity and emotional resonance sets him apart in the ever-evolving landscape of electronic music. Daijo's sonic craftsmanship has earned him recognition not only in his home country but across international platforms. His performances are a testament to the power of music to connect, elevate, and transcend. Whether it's an intimate club setting or a festival stage, Daijo's live sets are a captivating journey, inviting the audience to lose themselves in the sonic tapestry he weaves.

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