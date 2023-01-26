Dad Grass and Margo Price Partner For Special Collection in Celebration of Her Brand New Album 'Strays'

American cannabis brand Dad Grass has teamed up with Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and published author Margo Price for a special collection inspired by her brand new album Strays [out now via Loma Vista Recordings].

Paying homage to the free-spirited nature, kaleidoscopic aesthetics, and deeply personal elements that drive her recently-released fourth studio album, the collaboration includes federally legal Mom Grass flower and joints housed in limited edition packaging and made with CBG - the 'mother of all cannabinoids' and the building block for THC and CBD - as well as handmade "Margo Grass" tie-dye tee shirts and embroidered dad hats.

From the psychedelic water-color design to the printed lyrics from her rollicking epic "Been To The Mountain," the collection is meticulously crafted to celebrate Price as an artist, a mother and cannabis lover.

"My relationship with cannabis is medicinal, spiritual, creative and recreational," says Price. "I love being able to smoke a little something midday and take the edge off like I do with Mom Grass. Something that I know will not get me so totally ripped that I won't be able to check out at the grocery store."

The Mom Grass joints and flower that make up Margo's collection are handcrafted with low-dose organic hemp that's rich with CBG and contains less than 0.3% THC, meaning that they won't get you stoned to the bone. Instead, they provide "the best effects of getting high - being relaxed, relieved, and laid back - without feeling totally out of control," according to Refinery29. Many folks (including, but not limited to Moms!) find that it's ideal for creative energy, flow, focus and feeling present in one's body.

"That's the feeling I get with Mom Grass and what I wanted to bring to people with this special release: an easy, creative smoking experience that doesn't get you too high for your own good," adds Price. "​​I get little lyric ideas when I'm stoned (I call them "highdeas"), and I like to get a bit high and play guitar or go on a walk out in nature where song ideas and melodies sometimes come to me. I have battled insomnia, menstrual cramps, migraines, back pain, depression, hangovers, writer's block and boredom with cannabis that's high in CBG, and I want to help remove the stigma around this beautiful plant."

As with all of Dad Grass's products, the joints and flower are federally legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill and can be delivered to doorsteps across the country via USPS. The complete collection, including the limited edition embroidered hats and extremely small batch of one-of-a-kind, natural indigo tie-dyed shirts by Layli Samimi of Layli Dyes Hard, is available beginning today exclusively here on dadgrass.com.

The collaboration with Margo Price serves as the latest special edition music project that Dad Grass has unveiled, following the debut of the critically acclaimed All Things Must Grass collection last year which has garnered attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vanity Fair, Variety, Ultimate Classic Rock, AdWeek and more, with Forbes lauding it as "a huge boost not only for Dad Grass, but for the cannabis industry as a whole."

A momentous release honoring one of the most influential artists of modern history, music legend George Harrison, All Things Must Grass features specially blended CBD + CBG pre-rolled joints, paraphernalia and merchandise that celebrate the late musician and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece All Things Must Pass. The collection can be purchased online here.

Both collections round out the California-based brand's ever-evolving product base that also features Dad Grass CBD Joints & Flower, Mom Grass CBG Joints & Flower, full spectrum hemp flower Tinctures, special edition "Dad Stash" decoy packs, Dad Grass-branded apparel & accessories, and limited edition merch collaborations, their fully vegan, pumpkin-flavored CBD Dog Bones made with 100% USDA Certified Organic ingredients, as well as their brand new trio of fast-acting gummy formulations.

Since launching in 2020, Dad Grass has continued their expansion across the nation with customers in all 50 states and availability in over 280 brick and mortar stores spanning coast to coast. They've garnered praise across the world from the likes of GQ, ELLE, The Strategist, VICE, Adweek, Refinery29, Esquire, Dazed, Fast Company, Nylon, Uproxx, Uncrate, Architectural Digest, Town & Country, The Daily Beast, L'Officiel, Gear Patrol, WWD, Inside Hook, Thrillist and more.

Photo Credit: Angelina Castillo