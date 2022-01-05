D.R.U.G.S. to Co-Headline The Velocity Tour 2022 With Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S) are set to co-headline The Velocity Records Tour 2022 presented by Revolver Magazine with Scary Kids Scaring Kids with support from Secrets, Dead American and Glasslands. The tour will kick off in Ft. Wayne, Indiana starting on February 16.

Tickets are on sale now here with VIP packages available that include meet and greet, Q+A with the band, exclusive laminate and screen printed poster, and early access to merch. Check out VIP options here.

"Can't wait to head back out on tour with D.R.U.G.S.!" says vocalist Craig Owens. "This tour has been a long time coming, and we're all stoked to revisit classic D.R.U.G.S. songs for our fans, along with debuting some of the new music that we've been working on. The idea of playing heavy music again on these awesome stages is sure to bring us all some much-needed relief and chaos after such a long time without live music. We can't wait! See you soon!"

In February 2021, D.R.U.G.S reformed and announced their signing to Velocity Records. The band is expected to release their new album, which was produced by Howard Benson in the spring/summer of this year.

Tour Dates

2.16.22 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

2.17.22 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews

2.18.22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

2.19.22 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

2.21.22 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

2.22.22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

2.24.22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

2.25.22 - Portland, OR - Dantes

2.26.22 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

2.27.22 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

2.28.22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

3.2.22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

3.4.22 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3.5.22 - Dallas, TX - Trees

3.6.22 - Houston, TX - White Oak

3.8.22 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

3.9.22 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

3.11.22 - Orlando, FL - Beacham

3.12.22 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

3.13.22 - Atlanta, MA - Masquerade

3.15.22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

3.16.22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

3.18.22 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch

3.19.22 - Philadelphia, PA -Brooklyn Bowl

3.20.22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium