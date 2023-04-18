Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DREAM WIFE Share New Single 'Orbit' & Announce US Tour Dates

DREAM WIFE Share New Single 'Orbit' & Announce US Tour Dates

Their new album will be out June 9th via Lucky Number.

Apr. 18, 2023  

London-based trio Dream Wife - vocalist Rakel Mjöll (she/her), guitarist Alice Go (she/her), bassist Bella Podpadec (they/them) - recently announced their electrifying third album, Social Lubrication, out June 9th via Lucky Number.

The band have already shared two singles - the cheeky "Hot (Don't Date A Musician)" and the rock-heavy call-to-arms "Leech" - and made an explosive return stateside for a packed SXSW, and today they're back with a new single and the announcement of U.S. tour dates.

Produced by the band's own Alice Go, "Orbit" finds Dream Wife at their best as they gear up to release their new record. "Written through the joy of jamming together and locking into the groove like a multi limbed space age organism, 'Orbit' has a dance rock edge from the early noughties of bands like New Young Pony Club and Yeah Yeah Yeahs," the band explains.

"Lyrically, it was inspired by post-lockdown London coming back to life and sharing a space through friendship and community. And how each day you never know what's in store for you or how a stranger can become someone close to you - for a day, a heartbeat, a phase, or a lifetime."

Known for their powerful live show that tore its way through Austin last month, Dream Wife will play a string of U.S. dates this Fall, including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Franciso and more. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Social Lubrication is an entirely self-written and self-produced album, mixed by duo Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Killers, Depeche Mode) and Caesar Edmunds (Wet Leg, Beach House).

The album finds the band once again playfully tackling big subjects like bodily autonomy, dismantling the patriarchy and using your platform for the greater good, while truly translating the visceral nature of their riotous live shows to tape for the first time.

Social Lubrication follows their UK Top 20 breakthrough with their sophomore record So When You Gonna.... What came next was remixes for the likes of Rina Sawayama, Nova Twins and Porridge Radio, and international touring at festivals such as Lollapalooza (US), Laneway (AU), Summersonic (JP), Primavera (ES) and Pitchfork (FR) as well as opening slots for Garbage, The Kills, and even the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park.

Tour Dates

May 5 - Reading, UK @ Are You Listening?

May 6 - Wrexham, UK @ The Rockin' Chair

May 20 - Cardiff, UK @ Celebrate This Place

May 26 - Saint-Brieuc, France @ Festival Art Rock

June 3 - London, UK @ Troxy supporting Le Tigre

June 12 - Kingston, UK @ Banquet

June 13 - Brighton, UK @ Resident

June 14 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

July 9 - Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

July 14 - Austurvegur, Iceland @ LungA Festival

July 21 - Huntingdon, UK @ Secret Garden Party

July 23 - Ireland, UK @ Forest Fest Music & Arts Festival

July 28 - Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

September 15 - Brooklyn, NY, USA @ Brooklyn Made

September 17 - Portland, OR, USA @ Mississippi Studios

September 18 - Seattle, WA, USA @ Barboza

September 20 - San Francisco, CA, USA @ Bottom Of The Hill

September 21 - Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Zebulon

October 5 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

October 6 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

October 7 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

October 8 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

October 9 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social

October 11 - Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans

October 12 - Galway, Ireland @ Roisin Dubh

October 19 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Photo credit: Sophie Webster



Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour Photo
Greta Van Fleet Announce 'Starcatcher' World Tour
In celebration of their much anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher — due July 21—Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville. The Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Black Honey and, in the UK and Ireland, Mt. Joy.
Fatboy Slim Announces Special Revolver Upstairs Melbourne Live in the Cage Show Photo
Fatboy Slim Announces Special 'Revolver Upstairs' Melbourne Live in the Cage Show
Frontier Touring are thrilled to reveal that legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) will perform a one-night-only DJ show at Melbourne’s Revolver Upstairs on Wednesday 26 April. Fatboy Slim will be joined by revolver regulars, Mz Rizk, Luke McD, Luke Vecchio, Sunshine, Joey Coco and Sarini. 
Simon Kings Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2 Photo
Simon King's Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2
Comic veteran Simon King's latest comedy special As Good As Or Better Than directed by Rory Scovel will be released on May 2, 2023. Said King 'I called the special this because I was starting to wonder if my best days were behind me. Turns out I'm as good as or better than I ever was.'
Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfishs Only Wanna Be With You Photo
Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You'
Country singer/songwriter and recording artist Allison Asarch recently released a cover of the 1995 hit Hootie & the Blowfish song 'Only Wanna Be with You.'

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share