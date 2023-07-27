DOPE LEMON shares 'perfect, psychedelic summer anthem' & Announces Fall Tour

It’s now due September 29 – a few weeks later than the previously announced September 1st release date due to manufacturing delays.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

DOPE LEMON shares 'perfect, psychedelic summer anthem' & Announces Fall Tour

Beloved Australian luminary DOPE LEMON (aka Angus Stone) has unveiled “Miami Baby,” the second single from his upcoming album Kimosabè. The album is a divine and open-armed universe, boasting ethereal and mesmerising soundscapes, that transcends the status quo. It’s now due September 29 – a few weeks later than the previously announced September 1st release date due to manufacturing delays.

In addition to the new track, Dope Lemon has also announced an extensive fall headline North American tour, along with previously announced festival dates including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands and Austin City Limits – see all North American dates below and grab tickets at https://dopelemon.com

“Miami Baby” follows the album’s lead single and title track, “Kimosabé” – an effortless offering, complemented charmingly by Stone's sedative voice. The new single is a radiant slice of poised indie-rock. Driven by its unwavering rhythmic section, the groove-laden track glides along gracefully as syncopated bass and deftly composed guitars intertwine amid the effortless vocals of Dope Lemon’s enigmatic frontman. The dreamy and anthemic chorus recalls the vibe of a psychedelic-infused summer, bursting with an explosion of sunshine. 

Kimosabè is the resplendent, golden-hued fourth album by Dope Lemon – an album of classic songcraft (some of Stone’s best ever) and lush, rolling grooves, road anthems for a psychic journey into the cosmos. Angus Stone recorded his latest missive at Sugarcane Mountain Studios, a perfectly preserved rural manor with its expansive mystery luring him in shortly after the 2022 release of his third album, Rose Pink Cadillac. A time warp right in the middle of nowhere, it’s the kind of place that begs you to uncover its secrets – and rediscover some of your own. 

DOPE LEMON’s new album is the first that reveals the face of Angus Stone on its cover. "This record is everything that's me. In the past, the artwork has been anonymous in a way because I was trying to explore these styles, and having this shield in front of me was beautiful – I could sort of slink around in the shadows and wouldn't have the public make judgement on the person behind it. This record, I had moments of clarity reflecting on my childhood, and I was able to see where I want to be in the future. So putting myself on the cover just felt right," notes Stone.  

Kimosabè will be available worldwide on September 29th via BMG. In addition to streaming on digital platforms, Kimosabè will be released on limited edition picture-disc vinyl, sea-blue vinyl, CD, cassette and digital formats. Pre-order / pre-save / pre-add the album here: https://dope-lemon.lnk.to/kimosabePR

DOPE LEMON NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/02 Chicago, IL - Park West *Official Lollapalooza Aftershow

08/03 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza 

08/04 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival 

08/13 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands  

10/06 Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

10/07 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

10/08 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/10 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/11 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

10/12 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/15 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/16 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

10/17 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst 

10/18 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore 

10/20 Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom 

10/21 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/22 Seattle, WA - The Showbox 

10/23 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum 

10/25 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre 

10/26 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall 

10/28 Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

10/29 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/31 Toronto, ON - History 

11/01 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia 

11/03 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club 

11/04 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel 

11/05 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia 

11/07 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

11/09 Charlotte, NC - The Underground 

11/10 Atlanta, GA - Centre Stage

11/11 Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl 



