DJ and Producer SOSA Remixes 'A Drug From God'

Liverpool-based DJ/producer/tastemaker SOSA brings simmering, hypnotic grooves to "A Drug From God" - the ambitious single from GRAMMY®-nominated, chart-topping house artist Chris Lake and Grimes' new AI girl group, NPC. The dance-ready remix was released today by Black Book Records / Astralwerks. Listen HERE. View the visualizer HERE.

Recognized for his signature minimal-tech productions, SOSA has blazed a trail of his own making in the house music world. With releases on Hottrax, Solid Grooves RAW, Cuttin Headz and his own Liverpool based imprint COCO picking up support from leading names such as The Martinez Brothers, Michael Bibi, PAWSA and Jamie Jones, SOSA has fast become one of the hottest new acts to establish himself in the last few years.

Outside of the studio SOSA maintains a stacked tour diary with a plethora of performances at Printworks, Verknipt, Creamfields and other key events across the UK & beyond, including his own COCO events with the next installment locked in for March in SOSA's hometown Liverpool.

﻿

Anticipation was high for "A Drug From God" after this live performance snippet from Lake's summer 2021 tour was posted. Released last November, the song has amassed over 10.6 million combined global streams to date.

Billboard said, "It's clear why fans are hooked: ['A Drug from God'] is dark, severe and futuristic, with prolonged builds reaching sky-scraping heights to make the sudden drop feel all the steeper." NOTION observed, "With its haunting build-up, heavy bass infused drop and arpeggiated vocal hook from Grimes, the track is bound to be a dance music crowd pleaser." This Song Is Sick noted, "There's no doubt that Grimes has one of the most unique sounding voices, and Chris Lake has some of the hardest-hitting sounds in the house world. Combined, we're reaching astronomical levels of energy."

With NPC, Grimes continues to hone the concepts of her recent albums, Art Angels and Miss Anthropocene. Members are infinite in number and can be voted in or out, except for core members such as the baby Warnymph. NPC are a vehicle for experimentation in new technologies as they become available such as generative characters and music, diff types of animation, ai assisted art as well as spiritual technology in that Grimes can create as other people in order to reduce the psychic pain of being in the public eye.

Lake continues his 2022 tour with performances at Lollapalooza in South America later this month. He'll return to The Brooklyn Mirage in New York for two nights - June 3 & 4. See below for tour itinerary. Tickets are on sale HERE.

The British-born, L.A. based producer/DJ recently released his remix of Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd's "Moth To A Flame" and collaborated with Fritz Carlton on a remix of Joseph Ray and Lakou Mizik's "Bade Zile," for Black Book ID's: Chapter 2.

Chris Lake - Upcoming Tour Dates

3/19 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza

3/20 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza

3/25 Sao Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza

3/27 Miami, FL Space Park

6/3 Brooklyn, NY The Brooklyn Mirage (SOLD OUT)

6/4 Brooklyn, NY The Brooklyn Mirage

7/29 Toronto, Canada Veld Music Festival 2022

SOSA - Upcoming Tour Dates

3/4 Newcastle, UK Lofts

3/4 Nottingham, UK Stealth

3/12 Liverpool, UK COCO @ Invisible Wind Factory

4/2 London, UK Printworks

4/5 Manchester, UK Joshua Brooks

5/28 Tampa, FL Sunset Music Festival

