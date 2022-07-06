DJ Khaled Reveals Title of New Album 'God Did'

It's almost THAT time...

DJ Khaled has personally revealed the title of his anxiously awaited thirteenth full-length in studio album, GOD DID, coming soon via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records. He immediately set social media on fire with the announcement of the album's name.

The phrase, GOD DID, has become synonymous with Khaled as of late. Fellow superstars such as Lebron James, Kevin Hart, FANLUV and so many more have adopted it as their mantra. It's a phrase that is about to forever shape the culture and define 2022.

Recently, Khaled has teased the release of new music with a series of posts on social media joined by the likes of Drake, Future, Lil Baby and more in the studio. He's stirring up anticipation to a fever pitch and will deliver anthems yet again.

He's kept very busy throughout 2022. He made headlines with an appearance on stage at the Academy® Awards where he opened up the show, and he notably received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Plus, he served as a presenter, twice, at the Billboard Music Awards.

Last year, Khaled unleashed his twelfth full-length album, KHALED KHALED [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records]. It arrived as his third #1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, sixth #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart, and fourth #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. It also reached platinum status.

Get ready for more from Khaled. Two words say it all, GOD DID.

For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House.

He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the 9x multi-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], 6x multi-platinum "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], and double-platinum "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. The latter propelled his 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts.

Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release. To date, he has moved over 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams.

Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Group-a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits.

He has supported the fight against COVID-19., U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. Now, the power of this legacy defines his twelfth full-length album-which bears his birth name-Khaled Khaled [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], preceded by two chart-busting bangers alongside frequent collaborator Drake, namely "POPSTAR" and "GREECE."