DJ Karaba Shares New Single 'Nostalgie'

Setting the Summer ablaze with a string of international dates and vibrant energy, Montreal-based French-Congolese producer DJ Karaba has shared her second single, “Nostalgie” from her upcoming EP, Souvenirs, out 8/11.

The new track arrives alongside a video showcasing Karaba’s lively set. “Nostalgie” is an exercise in movement infused with smooth jazz instrumentation and rumba, laying the foundation for the ear-catching horns to take hold. The single melds the nostalgic sounds Karaba heard as a child with a modern electronic afrobeats lens as she celebrates her Congolese ancestors.

Speaking on the track, Karaba shares, “This song is a celebration of my African roots, and more specifically a way to celebrate my Congolese ancestors. I drew inspiration from the music my dad would play to us when we were younger and how happy that would make me feel as a child. He would always play this type of music (ndombolo, soukous, congolese rumba, etc) in the car, while we would just drive around, that was kind of our escape and our feel good moment as a family.”

The new Souvenirs EP serves as a follow-up to last year’s debut EP Délivrance, finds Karaba ushering in the Summer through a nostalgic-tipped lens that defies genre. Spanning across influences of jazz, soul, reggae, afrobeat, and more, Karaba designs soundscapes that are vibrant and deeply entrenched in her Congolese roots. Bridging together her love for movement with a multicultural sonic palette.

Karaba’s magnetic energy is infectious and her diverse sound uplifts listeners as she crafts some of the most intimate and euphoric experiences that resonate with her worldwide fanbase. Catch her live (full dates below), stream/watch “Nostalgie", pre-save the new EP, and stay tuned for more news to follow!

DJ KARABA 2023 SUMMER DATES

JULY 22 PALERMO, ITALY

AUGUST 11 MONTREAL, CA

AUGUST 12 QUEBEC, CA

AUGUST 13 MIRABEL, CA

AUGUST 17 VALENCE, SPAIN

AUGUST 18 LONDON, UK

AUGUST 20 - SPAIN, BARCELONA

AUGUST 26 ROTTERDAM, NL

Photo Credit: Lian Benoit