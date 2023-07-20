DJ Karaba Shares New Single 'Nostalgie'

“Nostalgie” is from her upcoming EP, Souvenirs, out August 11.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

DJ Karaba Shares New Single 'Nostalgie'

Setting the Summer ablaze with a string of international dates and vibrant energy, Montreal-based French-Congolese producer DJ Karaba has shared her second single, “Nostalgie” from her upcoming EP, Souvenirs, out 8/11.

The new track arrives alongside a video showcasing Karaba’s lively set. “Nostalgie” is an exercise in movement infused with smooth jazz instrumentation and rumba, laying the foundation for the ear-catching horns to take hold. The single melds the nostalgic sounds Karaba heard as a child with a modern electronic afrobeats lens as she celebrates her Congolese ancestors.

Speaking on the track, Karaba shares, “This song is a celebration of my African roots, and more specifically a way to celebrate my Congolese ancestors. I drew inspiration from the music my dad would play to us when we were younger and how happy that would make me feel as a child. He would always play this type of music (ndombolo, soukous, congolese rumba, etc) in the car, while we would just drive around, that was kind of our escape and our feel good moment as a family.”

The new Souvenirs EP serves as a follow-up to last year’s debut EP Délivrance, finds Karaba ushering in the Summer through a nostalgic-tipped lens that defies genre. Spanning across influences of jazz, soul, reggae, afrobeat, and more, Karaba designs soundscapes that are vibrant and deeply entrenched in her Congolese roots. Bridging together her love for movement with a multicultural sonic palette. 

Karaba’s magnetic energy is infectious and her diverse sound uplifts listeners as she crafts some of the most intimate and euphoric experiences that resonate with her worldwide fanbase. Catch her live (full dates below), stream/watch “Nostalgie", pre-save the new EP, and stay tuned for more news to follow!

DJ KARABA 2023 SUMMER DATES

JULY 22    PALERMO, ITALY

AUGUST 11  MONTREAL, CA

AUGUST 12  QUEBEC, CA

AUGUST 13  MIRABEL, CA

AUGUST 17  VALENCE, SPAIN

AUGUST 18  LONDON, UK

AUGUST 20 - SPAIN, BARCELONA

AUGUST 26 ROTTERDAM, NL

Photo Credit: Lian Benoit 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single Try Photo
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'

The electronic R&B sway of 'Try' finds Murphy wrestling with the  Sisyphean struggle of working as a musician, the sweetness and the bitterness that swap places each day. 'Try, try another road, drive until you break down/Try, try, weather all the storms, drive into the eye now,' he urges on the chorus.

2
((( O ))) shares dont die Photo
((( O ))) shares 'don't die'

Alluringly futuristic in contrast to the languid 'Sanctuary,' ((( O )))'s earlier single that celebrated the female form in procreation, 'Don't Die' enhances ((( O )))'s world further, citing fans of FKJ alongside Jhene Aiko or Kehlani's soaring vocals with Medasin and Raveena's RNB styling.

3
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadiu Photo
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

This one-night-only performance—also the conclusion to Mraz’s The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride tour and the only tour stop with full orchestra—will feature Jason Mraz and his band performing selections from his two-decade career. Check out how to get tickets now!

4
Current Joys Share New Single CIGARETTES Photo
Current Joys Share New Single 'CIGARETTES'

The video was directed by Nick Rattigan alongside director of photography, Leia Jospe (How To With John Wilson, John Early: Now More Than Ever), who shot the video in one continuous take on Santa Monica Beach. Current Joys will be hosting an take-over of Baby’s All Right in New York on July 26th, featuring LOVE + POP collaborator Brutus VIII.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Apple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIESApple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIES
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'
((( O ))) shares 'don't die'((( O ))) shares 'don't die'
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills StadiumJason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
LIFE OF PI