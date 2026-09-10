DIV3R Releases 'WISH' Single; Debut Album BAD CRY LOUD Out October 9

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Equal Vision Records, kill iconic records and DIV3R have released 'WISH,' the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, October 9 release of BAD CRY LOUD, the debut full-length album from the Las Vegas-based progressive post-hardcore band. Derived from a type of abject existential malaise experienced by vocalist/guitarist and producer Jason Weiche, BAD CRY LOUD is the sound of acceptance along with an intentional need to combat these fiercely intrusive thoughts. Together with drummer Carlo Marquez, with whom he played in the acclaimed post-hardcore band Stolas, Weiche set about writing himself out of that black hole.

''WISH' is a white-knuckled ride through the suffocating physical toll of depression — an internal collapse that weighs you down over years and never really goes away,' Weiche said. 'It captures the terrifying paralysis of being moved by invisible forces, staring down a shattered sense of self, and craving a quick, blunt way out of the mental wreckage.'

Additionally, DIV3R will be touring this fall supporting acclaimed, progressive math-rock veterans Hail The Sun across September and October. Kicking off on Tuesday, September 22 at Metro in Chicago, IL, the band will make appearances across the U.S. midwest and west coast through Friday, October 9 in Springfield, MO. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

About the Album

BAD CRY LOUD, the debut full length album from DIV3R, is a term coined by the Las Vegas band as a way to describe a more morbid version of the 'ugly cry' — that visceral physical reaction to the worst news that results in uncontrollable facial expressions. However, 'bad cry loud' is pure primal, abject suffering, the human condition reaching its lowest point — one from which there's often no return.

While this album might be about wanting oblivion, by its very existence it rages against the dying of the light. And while it's very much rooted in the travails and tribulations of life (or the wish for its opposite), its songs are also set in alternate dimensions — places that vocalist/guitarist Jason Weiche actually experienced through some extremely intense encounters that he's had with plant medicine, something he says has helped (and continues to help) him come to terms with his morbid desires.

This is very much captured in the music — the otherworldly atmospheres of opening one-two gambit 'SOBER' and the frenzied space-time vortex of 'WRUNG', the freewheeling, careening fist single '1047 AD' and the electrifying, high-octane nihilism of 'METROID' with its urgent, desperate screams of 'Dance with death/Dance with nothing.' All of them are complex yet visceral songs that tap into that human condition — even if they're set elsewhere, the emotions they convey are very real, very human, very honest. Take, for instance, 'NEUE NEPTUNE' or 'Luna'. While the latter is one of the few more tender, vulnerable songs of the 12 here, it still feels like a communiqué from another plane of existence, a swathe, a rush, a jolt of pure feeling that, like the rest of these songs, is dark and heavy, full of the burden both of being human, and just being.

BAD CRY LOUD serves as an act of resistance to a host of demons. For Weiche, it also serves as something of a redemption arc, a return — after a near-decade break — to fully immersing himself in what he loves and what makes him complete.

'In 2015, I left Stolas,' he says. 'I had this crazy relationship that took me away from friends and family, and really threw me into the dark. Carlo and I didn't talk for a while, and we didn't write music for several years. Coming back to that was how DIV3R was born. Something was just missing in my life, and this is totally what it was.'

Tracklist

SOBER

WRUNG

SH*T

1047 AD

GONE

CALL IT OFF

CODENAME:

NEUE NEPTUNE

WISH

NEWLY DEPARTED

Luna

SKARY

Tour Dates

September 22 — Chicago, IL — Metro ^

September 23 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity ^

September 24 — Lawrence, KS — Granada ^

September 25 — Denver, CO — Oriental Theatre ^

September 26 — Salt Lake City, UT — Grand at the Complex ^

September 28 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom ^

September 29 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Hall ^

September 30 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon ^

October 02 — Chico, CA — Lost on Main ^

October 03 — Santa Ana, CA — Neverender Festival ~

October 04 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock ~

October 05 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Music Hall ^

October 07 — Albuquerque, NM — El Rey ^

October 09 — Springfield, MO — The Regency Live ^

^ — supporting Hail The Sun

~ — festival date

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