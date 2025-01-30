DISPATCH Embarking on Summer Tour with John Butler (with Band), G. Love & Special Sauce, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DISPATCH and summer are synonymous, and the celebrated folk-rock band is returning to the road on their just-announced Summer Tour 2025 alongside John Butler (with band) and special guests G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter and Illiterate Light on select dates.

The mammoth 35-date outing kicks off June 3 in St. Augustine Florida and will make stops in major markets including Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco and more (full routing can be found below). An artist presale will be available this coming Monday, February 3 with the general on-sale to follow Friday, February 7.

The band just released their new single, “Yellow Jacket,” a sentimental track about frontman Chadwick Stokes’ upbringing on the farm – and all of the antics he and his brothers would get into. “We would roller skate all around the farm,” said Stokes. “One time my brother Benny was snooping around the sheep shed in mom’s skates and rolled right into a nest of yellow jackets. Since he was in skates that were 7 sizes too big, he couldn’t get away.” The reflective lyrics are coupled with a sound that harkens back to early DISPATCH with an infectious blend of reggae and roots rock.

Of the tour Brad Corrigan adds, “We are STOKED to hit the road this summer with our bud John Butler and his band, and to have G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter and Illiterate Light on the tour too!! Going to be an epic lineup every night, and we can’t wait for all the energy and good vibes…”

DISPATCH – formed by Chadwick Stokes and Brad Corrigan while in college in Vermont – have forged their own path outside the mainstream music industry as one of independent rock’s most indelible acts over the last two-and-a-half decades. Over the course of a slew of acclaimed studio and live albums and countless tours and festivals, the band has gone on to become one of biggest success stories in music history without any traditional radio or major label support. The five piece continues to grow and push their boundaries, taking surprise turns without ever abandoning the signature sound. Throughout their rise, DISPATCH has taken every opportunity to use their success for good, launching charitable organizations to fight poverty and mass incarceration, raising funds and awareness for environmental causes, schools and hospitals on the road, and even traveling as far afield as Nicaragua and Zimbabwe to work with children and communities in need.

SUMMER TOUR 2025 DATES

June 3 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

June 5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

June 6 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

June 7 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

June 8 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 10 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *

June 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome *

June 13 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery *

June 14 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards Amphitheater *

June 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center *

June 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

June 21 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival %

June 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field #

June 24 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

June 26 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

June 27 – Cleveland, OH – Cain Park Evans Amphitheater ^

June 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met *

June 29 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

July 1 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

July 3 – Portland, ME – Thompson's Point *

July 4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *

July 5 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap *

July 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Open Air Amphitheater *

July 25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

July 26 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre *

July 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

July 29 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion +

July 31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

August 1 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live *

August 2 – Sandpoint, ID – The Festival at Sandpoint *

August 3 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *

August 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA *

August 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

August 8 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater #

* w/ John Butler with Band + G. Love & Special Sauce + Donavon Frankenreiter

^ w/ John Butler with Band + G. Love & Special Sauce

% w/ John Butler with Band + Donavon Frankenreiter

# w/ John Butler with Band + Donavon Frankenreiter + Illiterate Light

+ w/ Donavon Frankenreiter, No John Butler with Band

UPCOMING FESTIVAL DATES

June 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

