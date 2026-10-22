DESIREE and Marieme Release Club Track HEARTBREAKER

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South African producer and DJ Desiree has joined forces with Senegalese-American artist Marieme to release 'Heartbreaker' via Ninja Tune. Born out of an impromptu studio session during a writing camp hosted by Desiree in Johannesburg in November 2025, 'Heartbreaker' came together naturally when Marieme joined the session following an invitation from another artist. The result is a high-energy club track made especially for the girls. Best experienced in a sweat-drenched club, the track pairs Marieme's captivating vocals with layered, contrasting drums, delivering a bold, unapologetic take on heartbreak. It transforms the post-breakup feeling into a reclamation of power and something to dance to.

When speaking about the track, Desiree said:

'Everyone's met a heartbreaker. This one's for the moment you stop crying over him and start laughing about him with your girls.'

When speaking about the track, Marieme said:

'This song is so sexy and raw, I love the movement of it and how it sounds like the perfect portrayal of emotions as old as time. The whole journey of this song was so fun in South Africa and very spontaneous and magical.'

The release follows Desiree's biggest UK show to date at London's iconic KOKO, building on other UK highlights this year, including appearances at Gala Festival and Lost Village. Outside of the UK, internationally, Desiree has sold-out a show for her MMiNO event series in Brazil, played at the likes of Sandbox Festival, Circoloco Ibiza, and Greenfields Open Air in Munich, alongside standout moments with Damian Lazarus at Club Space in Miami, opening for Black Coffee at Athens' Petras Theatre, and joining Solomun during his Pacha Ibiza residency.

More About Desiree

Desiree's genre-defying sound has been instrumental in expanding Afro-house's reach beyond its roots. Named as DJ Mag's Future Star in 2023, and having already been platformed by the likes of Mixmag, OkayAfrica, Rolling Stone Africa, 10 Mag, Schon!, Numero, Glamcult, GQ South Africa and other titles across the music, culture and style landscape, she stands at the forefront of electronic music's evolution, using her platform to explore identity, empowerment, and the rich cultural heritage of South Africa. She has also appeared on BBC Radio 1's iconic Essential Mix series, recorded an epic Boiler Room set and picked up a residency with leading online radio broadcaster, Rinse FM. Her work not only resonates on international stages but also champions diversity and inclusion through her label MMINO, which nurtures emerging South African talent. With a deep-rooted connection to her personal journey and cultural heritage, Desiree continues to shape the future of electronic music with authenticity, purpose, and global resonance.

Her distinctive sound has led to bookings at some of the world's most influential clubs and festivals, including a debut at Coachella in 2025 where she performed across both weekends. That same year saw her bring her energy to Panorama Bar as part of Innervisions' 20th anniversary celebrations, alongside a headline appearance on the Mayan Warrior at Burning Man. Elsewhere, Desiree's style has lit up dance floors from DC-10 and Hï in Ibiza to fabric, Glastonbury, Cercle, DGTL, Lost Village and many more.

More About Marieme

This Senegalese-American artist, Marieme, doesn't just sit at the intersection of dynamic dance tracks and soulful world rhythms; she redefines it, crafting an unapologetic symphony of self-love, rebellion, and empowerment, all crystallized in her mantra: 'Consciousness is the New Rock 'n' Roll.' Navigating two harmoniously aligned performance paths, Marieme is an enigma wrapped in rhythmic complexity. She can be a tempest, obliterating dancefloors with her live vocal DJ sets, infusing the room with uplifting, thought-provoking lyrical themes. Or a siren, pulling audiences into deep, soul-infused melodies, intertwining the emotive pull of artists like Adele and Amy Winehouse with a piercingly original Senegalese musicality.

From resonating with 10,000 souls at Red Rocks to setting the iconic floors of Pacha, Ibiza ablaze, and leaving a mesmerizing imprint on the playa of Burning Man, Marieme's vibrational footprint is undeniable, and it doesn't stop at live gigs. Her sound infiltrates visual media, providing a rich, emotional backdrop to films and TV, including lending sonic emotion to promotions for Michelle Obama and Oprah's Netflix special and bringing poignant depth to Grey's Anatomy scenes, not to mention permeating Apple TV campaigns and the UK's Radio 1 airwaves.

Marieme doesn't collaborate; she co-creates, forging sonic alliances with heavyweights like Groove Armada, Klangkarussell, Trevor Hall, Above & Beyond, Spencer Brown, Luedji Luna, and East Forest developing a musical catalog that's as diverse as it is impactful. Lauded as a 'next-gen icon' by V Magazine and a 'Powerhouse' by Glamour Magazine, Marieme transcends artistic norms. She isn't just making music; she's spearheading a sonic insurgency, intent on shifting global consciousness, unifying us through an eclectic blend of melody, rhythm, and universal resonance.

Desiree Live Dates

Sat 24th Oct - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Shimza & Co DGTL ADE, Amsterdam

Fri 30th Oct - London, UK - Annabel's

Thu, 19 Nov - Guadalajara, Mexico - Polifonic

Sat, 21 Nov - Mexico City, USA - Time Warp

Sun, 22 Nov - Miami, USA - Casa Neos

Fri, 27 Nov - LA, USA - Time Warp

Photo Credit: Maverick Seizure.









Photo Credit: Maverick Seizure.

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