DESIREE, Emmanuel Jal Release Official Music Video for MACHO

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South African producer and DJ DESIREE and South Sudanese-Canadian rapper Emmanuel Jal have released the official music video for their multilingual single MACHO, issued last month via Ninja Tune. Directed by Thabang Moabelo and shot in Kilifi, Kenya, the video was released alongside DESIREE's announcement of a headline London show at KOKO, described as her biggest UK performance to date.

Credit: Thabang Moabelo

Directed by Thabang Moabelo, the video places DESIREE and Emmanuel within the vivid landscapes of East Africa. Shot in Kilifi, Kenya, it captures the effortless chemistry of two artists exchanging glances across a shared frame, visually echoing the song's themes of connection and drawing on the call-and-response traditions of African music.

Throughout the track, Emmanuel effortlessly weaves together four languages, (Kiswahili, Nuer, Arabic and English) reflecting a life lived across South Sudan, Sudan, Kenya, England and Canada. The result is a powerful cultural fusion, blending his global journey with DESIREE's roots in Ivory Park and South Africa's vibrant club scene, exploring what happens when distinct histories, identities and experiences collide through music. These ideas carry through directly into the film's visual language through playful performances, striking styling, and the image of two separate paths gradually converging into one.

Named after the Swahili word for 'eyes', 'Macho' explores the silent, undeniable pull between two people, set against the gorgeous backdrop of Kenya's coast. More than just a dance record, DESIREE and Emmanuel have crafted a celebration of cultural collaboration, storytelling and connection, showcasing music's ability to transcend borders.

MACHO was named one of OkayAfrica's Top 20 Songs of 2026 So Far. Throughout the track, Emmanuel Jal sings in four languages, Kiswahili, Nuer, Arabic and English, reflecting time spent in South Sudan, Sudan, Kenya, England and Canada, while the video draws on call-and-response traditions in African music to visualize the song's themes of connection.

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