DEF LEPPARD & GOO GOO DOLLS Tour Kicks Off Spring 2027

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Def Leppard have announced a 45-date 2027 North American tour with Goo Goo Dolls and special guests The Struts, with a tour stop at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, June 25, 2027.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, October 16th via ticketmaster.com at 10:00am and can also be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, October 17th, subject to availability. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, helping advance groundbreaking research and innovative treatments for people facing cancer.

Earlier this year, Def Leppard completed their third sold-out residency in Las Vegas at Caesar's Palace. The remainder of 2026 has seen them perform sold-out shows across the UK, Europe, South America and Mexico. Also this summer, Def Leppard's Greatest Hits compilation entered four U.K. Top Charts, two of which debuted in the Top 10 — adding another accolade to the band's 11 million monthly Spotify listeners and 110+ million albums sold worldwide.

The announcement follows the Goo Goo Dolls' extensive run of Summer Tour dates, which included performances at iHeartRadio Festival and Sea.Hear.Now Festival. Following their viral success, the band's Diamond-certified (10,000,000 in sales) hit 'Iris' has garnered over 6 billion global streams, amassing over 1 billion streams in 2025 alone.

Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, Goo Goo Dolls have garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and achieved 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for 'Most Top 10 Singles.'

Rock fans can expect a thrilling ride on this upcoming tour from some of rock 'n' roll's most influential bands.

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Fan Club presale beginning on Monday, October 12th at 10:00am local followed by a Citi and Verizon presale for the U.S. dates on Monday, October 12th at noon local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, October 16th at 10:00am local time at Livenation.com.

Citi is the official card of the Def Leppard tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, October 12th at noon local time until Thursday, October 15th at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. (Eligible in the U.S. only.) For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale in the U.S. as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, October 12th at 10:00am local time to Thursday, October 15th at 10:00pm local time. Verizon Shine awards customers win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more. (Eligible in the U.S. and via Ticketmaster only.)

About Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena is one of the busiest sports & entertainment venues in the world and recently was named the 'Best Casino Concert Venue' in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first worldwide '#1 Indoor Arena' ranking for its size from both Pollstar and VenuesNow. The arena is also an eight-time winner of 'Arena of the Year' by the Academy of Country Music and was recognized as 'Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year' at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards in 2026, an award Mohegan Sun Arena also won in 2024. The award-winning venue also celebrates its 25th anniversary in November 2026 with two special performances by Metallica. For more information on concerts and other events, visit mohegansun.com/entertainment or call 1.888.226.7711. Complimentary self-parking is always available.

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