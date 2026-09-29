DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 to Release PRIVATE LIVES Album, Tour North America Spring 2027

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Death From Above 1979 have announced their fifth studio album, Private Lives, due January 29th, 2027 via their original label Last Gang/MNRK. The announcement, which arrives as the band celebrates its 25th anniversary, is accompanied by the release of the album's opener and title track, 'Private Lives,' along with a music video starring actor Kim Bodnia and directed by Eva Michon.

Death From Above 1979 has been active since 2001. Stereogum has described the band as 'one of the most explosive rock duos of the 21st century,' while Pitchfork called them 'a tightly wound mass of fuzz and force.'

Private Lives finds the duo, Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler, with sharp melodies complementing their signature low-end sound. 'The song 'Private Lives' is a declaration of privacy in an era of overexposure. We are compelled, often by one another, to share our most intimate moments and quietest thoughts. To what end? More often than not, to be part of a cheap consumer feedback loop. Ultimately though, it's just a ripping rock song with maniacal riffs!' the band explains. 'Our new 10-song LP, Private Lives, represents a renewed commitment to the pure industrial magic of electricity. We've never been able to do anything halfway. Much like Kim Bodnia's dance performance in the video for the lead single, it's all or nothing for us.'

The band will hit the road next year in support of Private Lives. The tour will traverse North America in the spring, kicking off February 2nd and running through the end of March. Tickets are available at deathfromabove1979.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIDEOID

About Private Lives

The invigorating and surprisingly serpentine Private Lives arrives after a rare moment of looking back for such an in-the-moment band; following the release of 2021's Is 4 Lovers, Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler underwent several retrospective performances, specifically a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut You're a Woman, I'm a Machine as well as several shows commemorating the 10-year anniversary of their second album, 2014's The Physical World, which marked their reunion after a 6-year breakup.

'Playing the old songs every day really inspires you to want to make something new,' Keeler says, while Grainger sardonically adds, 'After the anniversary shows, we were at once kinda sick of celebrating ourselves but also re-grounded in the true foundational sound of the band.'

DFA 1979 soon got to work on assembling what would become Private Lives, unearthing unused but privately cherished demos and drawing from their history and experience. Grainger reflects, 'When we first started, making music it was as easy as going down to the basement. It was a physical process. An extension of just hanging out and living together. As the years went by, the process became more deliberate. The trick is to remember what makes it fun and special. Our band has always been a balance of sweet and sour. Heavy music that's also tender and playful. We're really cooking when we lean into those contradictions.'

The results are a record brimming with megawatt boldness, as Grainger's vocals are more front-and-center than ever before on songs like the cascading anthem 'Like My Ex Did' and laser-guided hardcore missile that is 'Dreams.' He states: 'It wasn't really until Outrage! Is Now that I began to understand my voice in this band. The goal since then has been maximum freedom. It's a journey.'

Keeler is effusive: 'You can really hear the confidence in his voice, and that inspired me to make more space for him. We used to try and cram everything at all times, now we can let each other breathe.'

Tracklist

1. Private Lives

2. Escape From Steeltown

3. Mystery (ft. CSS)

4. Hi Lo

5. Put Up/Shut Up

6. Dreams

7. Drunk In Tokyo

8. Like My Ex Did

9. TV Don't Talk Back

10. Late Stage Liberal

Tour Dates

02/02 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

02/04 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego

02/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

02/06 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County

02/09 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

02/10 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/11 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

02/24 - Waterloo, ON @ Maxwell's

02/25 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

02/26 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

02/27 - Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson

03/01 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

03/02 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

03/03 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

03/07 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

03/08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

03/15 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/17 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/18 - St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

03/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/20 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

03/22 - Red Deer, AB @ Bo's Bar & Stage

03/23 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway

03/24 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

03/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/27 - Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

03/29 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/31 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Photo Credit: Aabid Youssef | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Aabid Youssef | Download Hi-Res

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