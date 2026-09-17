DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE to Launch 2027 North American Tour
The indie rock band shares music video directed by Sean Solomon for their latest single from I BUILT YOU A TOWER.
Death Cab for Cutie – Benjamin Gibbard, Nicholas Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae – have shared the official music video for 'Stone Over Water,' the latest single from their eleventh studio album, I Built You A Tower, out now on ANTI- Records. Alongside the video, the band announced a run of North American tour dates for 2027.
'If you've ever had to try and convince yourself and everyone around you that you're ok when you are most definitely not, this song is for you,' the band said of the song.
The video was directed and created by musician and animator Sean Solomon. 'I normally animate music videos for my own songs, but I found this song incredibly personal, even though it wasn't mine. I think everyone can relate to the little man in the video having a bad day. But I wanted the video to ultimately have a positive message even though it's sad. Everyone is going through something, and sometimes helping others can be a way to get out of our own heads and remember we're not alone,' Solomon said.
Inspired by cartoonists who use visual gags, like Sergio Aragonés's drawings in MAD Magazine, Solomon leaned into a slapstick, cartoon style as a playful juxtaposition to how heartbreaking the song actually is.
The 2027 North American Tour will be Death Cab for Cutie's next headline run following a fall stretch that has carried them through the UK, Europe, Japan and Australia. 2027 will see stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, New York and more. Artist presale begins Wednesday, Sept 23rd at 10am local time, followed by local presale on Thursday, Sept 24th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept 25th at 10am local time. Fans can find full details and sign up for updates at deathcabforcutie.com.
Death Cab for Cutie's I Built You A Tower marks the band's return to their independent roots after 20 years on Atlantic Records. Produced and engineered by John Congleton and recorded at Animal Rites in Los Angeles as well as the band members' homes in Seattle, Bellingham, Los Angeles and Portland, the album features 'Riptides,' the band's 9th #1 at Adult Alternative radio.
In recent years, Death Cab for Cutie celebrated several historic milestones, including massive sold-out tours celebrating the 20th anniversaries of seminal releases Transatlanticism and Plans. Those tours were pivotal to the creation of I Built You A Tower, as the band drew on that renewed connection with their catalog and each other to record a leaner, more immediate set of songs.
Current Tour Dates
September 16 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre %
September 17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre %
September 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse %
September 20 – Edinburgh, UK – Corn Exchange %
September 21 – Gateshead, UK – The Glasshouse %
September 23 – Bristol, UK – The Prospect Building %
September 25 – London, UK – Troxy %
September 26 – London, UK – Troxy %
September 27 – Bexhill, UK – De La Warr Pavilion %
September 29 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg %
September 30 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal %
October 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle %
October 3 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre %
November 8 – Osaka, JP – Matsusa IMP Hall +
November 9 – Tokyo, JP – Toyosu Pit +
November 12 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion *
November 13 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena *
November 15 – Brisbane, QLD – Fortitude Music Hall *
November 21 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed ~
% Pool Kids
+ Dan The Automator (DJ Set)
* Acopia
~ Sean Solomon
2027 North American Tour
January 19, 2027 - Honolulu, HI - Blaisdell Arena
March 11, 2027 - Nashville, TN - The Truth ^
March 12, 2027 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre ^
March 14, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^
March 15, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^
March 17, 2027 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^
March 18, 2027 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater ^
March 20, 2027 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live ^
March 22, 2027 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ^
March 23, 2027 - Austin, TX - TBA ^
March 24, 2027 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory ^
March 26, 2027 - New Orleans, LA - The Saenger Theatre ^
March 27, 2027 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater ^
March 30, 2027 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie ^
April 1, 2027 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple ^
April 3, 2027 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino ^
April 4, 2027 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY ^
April 5, 2027 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^
April 7, 2027 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
April 8, 2027 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
April 9, 2027 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^
April 11, 2026 - Portland, ME - State Theatre ^
April 13, 2027 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^
April 16, 2027 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^
^ Swapmeet
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez | Download Hi-Res
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez | Download Hi-Res
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