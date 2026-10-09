DEAFHEAVEN Surprise Release AT WORK IN THE FIELDS OF THE BOMB EP
The EP explores the contrast between nuclear weapons production and the mundane actions that enable such destruction.
Deafheaven have surprise released a new EP, At Work in the Fields of the Bomb, which is available today on all streaming platforms with vinyl variants available in the band's store. Recorded with producer Arthur Rizk, the three song EP is led by the opening track 'Hunter,' which features a short film created by the band's own George Clarke along with director Nico Poalillo, Pulse Films, academy award winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminsky.
At Work in the Fields of the Bomb borrows its title and central concept from Robert Del Tredici's photo book documenting the ordinary places and people involved in the production of nuclear weapons. The EP explores the unsettling contrast between the unimaginable consequences of the bomb and the mundane actions that make such destruction possible, focusing on the choices and systems that lead us toward irreversible moments. It considers how catastrophe can emerge from seemingly ordinary details—and how, once extinction becomes possible, there is ultimately no one left to witness it.
At Work in the Fields of the Bomb follows Deafheaven's acclaimed 2025 studio album Lonely People With Power, which earned widespread acclaim with 'Best of 2025' honors from Rolling Stone, The Ringer, Stereogum, Consequence, PASTE, Revolver, Decibel, FLOOD, The Needle Drop and more. Led by the singles 'Magnolia,' 'Heathen,' and 'Winona,' Lonely People With Power marked the band's Roadrunner Records debut.
Deafheaven are currently on tour in the U.S. alongside Mastodon, with dates continuing tonight in Oakland, CA at the Fox Theatre. The fall run will conclude with an appearance at the Fort Worth, TX iteration of Sick New World happening October 24th. For tickets and more information on Deafheaven's upcoming tour dates, visit www.deafheaven.com.
Originally formed in San Francisco, Deafheaven is comprised of vocalist George Clarke, guitarists Kerry McCoy and Shiv Mehra, bassist Christopher Johnson, and drummer Daniel Tracy. The band gained widespread acclaim for their groundbreaking 2013 album Sunbather, which redefined the margins of heavy music, earning esteemed spots on Rolling Stone's '100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time' and Pitchfork's '200 Best Albums of the 2010s.' Deafheaven again challenged genre conventions on 2015's New Bermuda earning widespread acclaim, while their 2018 LP Ordinary Corrupt Human Love garnered the band their first-ever GRAMMY nomination in the 'Best Metal Performance' field. Always moving forward, the band's 2021 album Infinite Granite continued their evolution and galvanized with a refinement pointed at lusher textures and lilting melodies. Revered for their transcendental live shows, Deafheaven have toured the world over performing at festivals such as Coachella and Primavera Sound, while sharing stages with everyone from Slipknot and Knocked Loose to Chelsea Wolfe and Mono.
Tracklist
1. Hunter
2. Three Princes
3. Sorry Laid The Hearth
Deafheaven 2026 Tour Dates
10/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre ^
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^
10/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound ^
10/14 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore ^
10/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^
10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
10/18 – Memphis, TN @ Satellite Music Hall ^
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^
10/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall ^
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^
10/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Sick New World*
^ with Mastodon and Alcest
* Festival Date
Photo Credit: LIAM STEWART
Photo Credit: LIAM STEWART
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