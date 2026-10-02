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De La Ghetto and Yandel reunite on 'Algún Día,' a sensual, melodic collaboration that brings together two of reggaeton's most recognizable voices while marking the beginning of a new creative chapter for De La Ghetto.

'Algún Día' centers on a relationship where chemistry has never been the problem, but intentions have. For a long time, she was the one who avoided defining when they would see each other again, answering simply, 'algún día' — someday. Now that she wants something more serious, the roles are reversed: he is the one keeping his distance and giving her the very same answer.

'Recording with Yandel is always something special. There's an artistic chemistry between us that the fans recognize, and this time we created a track with a lot of energy, emotion and the essence that we have both brought to the genre throughout our careers. I'm confident our fans are going to enjoy it and make it one of their favorites,' said De La Ghetto.

That reversal drives a song built around desire, tension and everything left undefined between two people. De La Ghetto brings the versatility and melodic instinct that have distinguished his sound since the beginning of his career, while Yandel adds his unmistakable delivery, naturally complementing the track's dynamic.

'De La Ghetto is an artist with an unmistakable identity and style. This new collaboration gave us the opportunity to bring our voices and styles together on a powerful track that reflects how much we've both grown and evolved, without losing the urban essence that connects us with our fans. I'm very happy with the result and can't wait for everyone to hear it,' said Yandel.

Produced by Hydra Hitz and Aldo, 'Algún Día' embraces a contemporary sound without losing the essence of two artists whose careers have been closely tied to the growth of reggaeton. Over the years, De La Ghetto and Yandel have each built distinct identities within Latin urban music and have been part of a generation instrumental in taking the genre from Puerto Rico to a global audience.

That legacy provides the backdrop for a collaboration that looks firmly ahead. For De La Ghetto, 'Algún Día' opens a new phase that will continue to unfold through a series of upcoming releases, revealing different dimensions of his sound and the artistic direction his career is beginning to take.

The release will be accompanied by a cinematic, nocturnal music video dominated by intense shades of red. The visual follows a couple in the aftermath of an argument, leading them into a mysterious party where reality, desire and confusion begin to blur. De La Ghetto and Yandel appear both separately and together throughout the video as the story builds toward an unexpected final twist.

With 'Algún Día,' De La Ghetto and Yandel reconnect from a place that reflects their respective careers: as two artists who are part of reggaeton's history while continuing to create firmly in its present. For De La Ghetto, the single also opens the door to what comes next, setting in motion a new chapter that will continue to reveal itself through his upcoming releases.

'Algún Día' will be available on all digital platforms October 1.

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