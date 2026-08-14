Kendo Kaponi to Release APOCALIPTO Album Eight Years After Last LP

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Kendo Kaponi has released APOCALIPTO, his first studio album in eight years and his first project since EL ALFA Y EL OMEGA in 2018. The 15-track album, issued under Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC, features collaborations with Yandel, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Mora, iZaak, Omar Courtz, Luar La L and Cheniel Capone. Known as El Demonio de la Tinta, Kendo Kaponi built the project around a period marked by personal loss, including the deaths of his son, his brother and Pacho, shaping the album's arc from its opening track, Intro Apocalipto, to its closing song, Flores De Vida.

Kendo does not use APOCALIPTO simply to make a comeback. He uses it to find closure—to confront a chapter defined by profound loss and transform what could have been an ending into the starting point of a new story.

The concept was born from one of the most difficult periods in the artist's life, marked by the deaths of his son, his brother, and Pacho, along with other events that left a profound impact on his personal journey. APOCALIPTO traces that process from 'Intro Apocalipto' to its final track, 'Flores De Vida': from the weight of loss to the possibility of beginning again. At the heart of the title lies one central idea: after the apocalypse, there can also be a genesis.

The album's 15 tracks unfold as chapters of the same journey, with Kendo once again leaning into what has defined his artistic identity for years: raw, direct, and visceral songwriting, now shaped by a different perspective.

For this new chapter, Kendo brings together different generations and voices within the urban genre. Yandel, Cheniel Capone, Jay Wheeler, iZaak, Farruko, Mora, Omar Courtz, and Luar La L are among the album's confirmed collaborators, creating musical encounters that bridge Kendo's legacy with the current landscape of Latin music.

Among the standout collaborations is 'Maniquí,' featuring Jay Wheeler and iZaak, selected as the focus track for APOCALIPTO. The song arrives alongside its official music video as part of the album's release.

The project also features 'Se Equivocan,' Kendo's collaboration with Farruko, released as one of the first previews of this new era. The track reunited two pivotal figures in Puerto Rican urban music more than a decade after they left their mark together on 'Te Envidian.'

Kendo conceived the project as an audiovisual experience that translates the emotional weight of the music into imagery. 'Intro Apocalipto' is presented as a short film, while 'Maniquí' premieres with an official music video alongside the album. The remaining tracks are accompanied by their own visualizers, creating a visual narrative that follows the project's emotional journey from beginning to end.

Ultimately, APOCALIPTO becomes more than Kendo Kaponi's return to album-making after eight years. It is the testimony of an artist who endured loss, silence, and transformation without abandoning the very thing that made him a cult figure within the genre: the power of his words.

Tracklist

Intro Apocalipto

Maniquí ft. Jay Wheeler and iZaak

Bubalú ft. Yandel and Cheniel Capone

Los Peores Del Mundo ft. Mora

Apocalipto De Amor ft. iZaak

Buti Call ft. Omar Courtz

Endemo ft. Luar La L

Muvi ft. iZaak, Omar Courtz and Luar La L

Se Equivocan ft. Farruko

Flores De Vida

The album's focus track, Maniquí, featuring Jay Wheeler and iZaak, arrives with an official video, while Intro Apocalipto is presented as a short film and the remaining tracks include individual visualizers. APOCALIPTO also includes Se Equivocan, a collaboration with Farruko that reunites the two artists more than a decade after their earlier track, Te Envidian.

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