DDG Releases New Project 'Maybe It's Me...'

Along with the project, today DDG shared the official music video for the track "Famous."

Jul. 14, 2023

Breakout multi-platinum Pontiac, MI rapper DDG shares his new project, Maybe It’s Me… The twelve-track rumination on relationship dynamics and the star’s inner psyche features viral hit “I’m Geekin,” plus remixes featuring Luh Tyler, NLE CHoppa, and BIA, and previously shared tracks “Trynna Link” and “This Summer.”

Along with the project, today DDG shared the official music video for the track “Famous.” Earlier this week, DDG set excitement for the project to a fever pitch with an official trailer, featuring his nephew and social media star, Woo Wop, cleverly encapsulating the themes of the new music.

Maybe It’s Me… picks up where he left off on his fan favorite and critically acclaimed album, It’s Not Me It’s You. On the new project, DDG continues to assert himself as an innovator, storyteller, and hitmaker with a collection of undeniable bangers.

Lead single “I’m Geekin” has been well on its way to taking over the summer since release. After trending Top 10 on TikTok Music’s US Top Tracks Chart for weeks, the song has received over 2 billion short-form video views, and the song itself has been streamed over 52 million times thus far across DSPs.

Earlier this week, he broke down the meaning of “I’m Geekin” on Genius. The song has also received praise, with critical acclaim from XXL, BET, Uproxx, Hot New Hip Hop, Hip Hop DX, REVOLT, and more, with VIBE proclaiming “DDG is cool, calm, and collected despite his new track being titled ‘I’m Geekin’ and the duality is real. If this is geekin’, perhaps everyone out to follow suit to how DDG is living.”

Released in the fall of 2022, It’s Not Me It’s You offered DDG’s most personal reflection to-date and brought the budding superstar to a whole new level. Featuring collaborations like “9 Lives” ft. Polo G and NLE Choppa, “Bulletproof Maybach” ft. Offset, “Love Myself” ft. Kevin Gates, and the hit “Elon Musk” ft Gunna, the project received critical acclaim, with Billboard commenting “the Michigan rapper reflects on his journey to stardom, giving an intimate look into his family life and the struggles that ultimately turned into his present-day success,” while Rap Radar stated, “from exploring the highs and lows of love to embracing his newfound success, the rapper and singer stunts effortlessly.”

Uproxx proclaimed it one of the week’s “biggest rap releases” last fall, and VIBE called it his “breakthrough.” Along the way, he received support across the board from GQ to Harper’s BAZAAR, Esquire, People, XXL, ESSENCE, The Breakfast Club, Hot New Hip Hop, and more, and was named to Forbes coveted 30 Under 30. 

Now, with Maybe It’s Me…’s arrival, DDG is continuing to cement his status as a forward-looking culture shifter.



