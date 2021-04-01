DAYGLOW Shares New Single 'Woah Man'

Earlier this month Dayglow was announced to play in the upcoming season for the iconic Austin City Limits TV program. It was a big moment for the Texas-native and shows an artist poised for the next phase of what has already been an exciting career. He will join Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste and more. It will be his second TV performance of the year after he made his Late Night Debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play his smash hit "Can I Call You Tonight".

Today Dayglow, also known as 21-year-old Sloan Struble, shares the third single off of his forthcoming new album Harmony House (set for release on May 21st on Struble's own Very Nice Records in partnership with AWAL), "Woah Man." Listen below.

Sloan says of the track, "Woah Man" is one of my favorite songs I've written so far. I initially wrote it for a friend who was going through a hard time, but then later realized that I was really writing about myself. In the middle of so much change, growth, and responsibility, I found myself feeling a lot of pressure. After months of feeling like I had the world on my shoulders and that I was growing up too fast, I realized that in order to grow, you have to move on sometimes. You have to let some things go. And for me, what I needed to let go of was the feeling of being in control of everything. I had to let go of holding on (very meta, I know). I just remember finishing the song and feeling so much relief and clarity about who I am becoming. The song has continued to help me through so many different stages of growth in my life- I hope it does the same for you."

The release of "Woah Man" follows the lead single "Close To You," which has been streamed almost 20 millions times since it's release earlier this year. The song is reminiscent of the iconic whimsy of 80's pop duets, drawing heavily on some unlikely influences such as Whitney Houston, Patti Labelle, and Michael McDonald, as well as "Something," a David Byrne-inspired track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL.

Harmony House will be released May 21st and can be pre-ordered here.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana