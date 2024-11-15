D4vd Unveils New Song 'Remember Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



19-year-old visionary artist d4vd unveils two new tracks “Remember Me (Intro)” and “Remember Me,” out now via Riot Games/Virgin Music Group. The tracks will make their television debut as part of the soundtrack for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning animated series “Arcane.”

While technically separate, the tracks flow seamlessly from one to the next. The intro track puts an emo-twist on an orchestral audio landscape through deep, distorted, auto-tuned vocals and electronic elements, crescendoing towards a beat drop synonymous with the sounds of animated adventure. “Remember Me” picks up the pace, adding hints of drums and guitar as d4vd showcases beautiful vibrato, vocal riffs, and well-crafted lyrics. An emotionally charged epic, the tracks play with the concept of legacy, embodying the desire to be remembered for what you leave behind once you run out of time.

“Arcane” is based on Riot Games' flagship game “League of Legends” and is animated by Fortiche Production. The series’ second season debuted at #1 on Netflix on November 9. The episodes will release in three acts, with the final episodes dropping on Saturday, November 23.

On “Remember Me,” d4vd shares: “As a gamer and a genuine fan of ‘League of Legends,’ it was an amazing experience to collaborate with Riot Games in the making of ‘Remember Me’ – also inspiring me to get better at the game.”

d4vd has been busy in 2024. His international headline “My House is Not a Home” Tour saw him play his largest venues to date with stops in Toronto, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles (with a third show added and sold-out from high demand), London, Paris, Berlin, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. He also opened for SZA at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland and graced expansive festival stages at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Lollapalooza, all coming hot off the heels of an electrifying surprise set in his hometown of Houston at White Oak Music Hall – which sold out minutes upon announcement.

He released a steady stream of singles throughout the year, including the stripped-back, beautifully crafted love song “There Goes My Baby,” the funk-riddled, Billboard Hot 100 charting single, “Feel It (From The Original Series Invincible),” and “My House Is Not A Home,” a poignant, alternative ballad of loneliness. The tracks paint a picture of what’s to come in 2025 as he builds momentum toward his highly anticipated debut album.

About d4vd:

d4vd, born David Burke, emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas. d4vd developed his eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager. As an avid player who has amassed over fifty thousand subscribers on his gaming channel, he noticed that the songs in his game montages were getting copyright strikes, and his mother suggested that he write original music as a solution. This motivated d4vd to start recording his own tracks after discovering an easy-to-use music-making app called BandLab. He’s released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 18-year-old scored a breakout hit in the summer of 2022 with the now RIAA Multi-Platinum certified melancholic indie rock song“ Romantic Homicide.” Recorded entirely on an iPhone, the track reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and led to d4vd signing to Darkroom/Interscope before graduating high school. His slow-building beachy ballad, “Here With Me” followed, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023 and now RIAA Platinum Certified. d4vd’s debut EP Petals To Thorns established him as a genre-defying newcomer and one of the best new emerging acts, corroborated by his recent Billboard 21 Under 21 and Variety Young Hollywood honors. His intuitive command of lyricism stems from his years of scribbling raps and poems in his journal since childhood and his versatile interests shine in his music, drawing primarily from manga and anime. Following on the heels of his spring headline ‘The Root of it All’ debut tour, which sold out immediately upon going on sale, and a successful run of sold-out European tour dates, d4vd brought his ‘Petals To Thorns’ tour to larger stages in the US than ever before. Amid his European run, d4vd put on a show-stopping performance at the Valentino Men’s SS24 Fashion Week show in Milan. He recently followed up his debut EP with The Lost Petals EP – a collection of five songs that fit into the world of Petals To Thorns and serve as a continuation of that project before d4vd moves into his next phase of music. Since then, d4vd joined R&B powerhouse SZA on the second leg of her North American S.O.S tour and sold-out his ‘My House is Not A Home’ Tour in entirety before its kickoff, where he played the largest venues to date.

Photo credit: Nick Walker

Comments