D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single "Sleep Well." The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns out May 26 via Darkroom/Interscope (pre-save HERE).

"Sleep Well" is an enchanting ballad that opens the listener to a new side of d4vd. Woozy instrumentals blend harmoniously with d4vd's lovesick lyrics epitomizing romance with a teenage fervor. It marks a shift in sound from previous singles, offering stripped-down vocals that allow his falsetto range to shine.

Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.

Petals to Thorns EP, is primed to be a groundbreaking debut captivating listeners with its diverse range of genres, from R&B to indie rock and grunge. The nine-song project features his two chart-climbing singles, RIAA platinum "Romantic Homicide," a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem, and RIAA gold "Here With Me," a slow-building beachy ballad. The EP also includes his most recent releases, "Worthless," and "Placebo Effect," as well as new tracks showcasing d4vd's innovative sound.

The tracks range from fast-paced, reverb-drenched dream pop to slacker rock with elements of R&B and pop-punk in his vocals. After facing copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, d4vd kickstarted his music career by recording songs inside his sister's closet via the app BandLab. With gaming culture and anime as some of his biggest influences, d4vd's sound is a true testament to the DIY spirit of today's emerging artists.

D4vd's summer tour dates are in celebration of the upcoming project. His headline shows earlier this year as part of "The Root Of It All" tour sold out immediately.

These new summer dates will revisit major cities including New York and Los Angeles, expanding to larger venues. Kicking off on May 28th at the Deaf Institute in Manchester, UK with stops across Europe, d4vd will return to the US with a hometown show at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on June 25th. Completely selling out several markets during the initial pre-sale, he has added new dates in New York City and Los Angeles.

D4VD UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Sunday, April 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Something in The Water

​​Sunday, May 28 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

Tuesday, May 30 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

Friday, June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tollhuisten

Saturday, June 3 - Paris, France - We Love Green Festival

Tuesday, June 6 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

Thursday, June 8 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

Friday, June 9 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - MELT Festival

Sunday, June 11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

Tuesday, June 13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

Wednesday, June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Rust

Friday, June 16 - Milan, Italy - Unaltro Festival (Concert Series)

Sunday, June 18 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

Sunday, June 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Tuesday, June 27 - Dallas, TX - The Echo

Thursday, June 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

Saturday, July 1 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Wednesday, July 5 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Friday, July 7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Saturday, July 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Monday, July 10 - New York, NY - Racket

Tuesday, July 11 - New York, NY - Racket

Sunday, July 16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Tuesday, July 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Friday, July 21 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Saturday, July 22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

Sunday, July 23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, July 25 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Saturday, July 29 - Naeba, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

Thursday, August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

Friday, August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

Credit: Fernando Matamoros