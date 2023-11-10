D Double E And TenBillion Dreams Unveil 'No Reign. No Flowers.' EP

Coming up later this month, fans can expect to see Double perform his biggest London headline show to date at KOKO on the 24th November.

The trailblazing 2022 MOBO Award winner D Double E shares his new EP announces No Reign. No Flowers. via Bluku Music produced by TenBillion Dreams.

Ushering in a new chapter for D Double E, the EP title itself is a reflection on his own life and career, the struggles that came with the journey, and how he's always had faith in himself.  Including recent singles “Ghetto Love Story” and “Life Line” featuring the soulful tones of Hamzaa, this EP also features singles with Danny Brown, Suspect OTB and Ghetts. 

His most cathartic work to date both sonically and narratively, with No Reign. No Flowers. D Double E makes a mark with his message and shows his fans what he's truly all about. If he didn't start making grime, this is the original sound he would have explored. Recent tracks including “Natural Organic”, “Live Tonight” and “Roll Up” from previous projects were the clues to where he was taking his sound – diving into more relaxing beats with layers of musicality. 

Coming up later this month, fans can expect to see Double perform his biggest London headline show to date at KOKO on the 24th November. An incredibly special performance at one of the city's most iconic venues, Double's incomparable stage presence and crowd melting adlibs will be backed by the Steam Down. He also will be playing a further show in Paris at Bellevilloise on the 26th November.

More on D Double E

D Double E is one UK rap's most respected, celebrated and genre defining artists, shelling down radio sets, raves and having countless solo hits. Starting off in Jungle and UK garage, he began life in grime as a member of the N.A.S.T.Y. Crew alongside Ghetts, Kano and Jammer before founding the Newham Generals with Footsie.

From solo releases and much loved classics including ‘Street Fighter Riddim' and ‘Woo Riddim', in 2018 he released his debut solo album Jackuum to critical acclaim. Subsequent releases included the invigorated and daring D.O.N and most recent Bluku! Bluku! 2 have led the legendary artist to receive consistent praise and support from the likes of The Fader, i-D, Crack, The Guardian, VICE, Complex, Highsnobiety, COLORS, DJ Target and more.

Boasting artistic collaborations with everyone from Kenny Allstar, Unknown T, Skepta, Ghetts, Novelist, Shy FX, Backroad Gee and more, D Double E has also made an impact in his career resounding far outside of UK rap with big brands.

He wrote the original track for the viral and now iconic IKEA Christmas Advert, put his lyrical magic touch on an advert for Pepsi and more. Most recently he has been interviewed as part of the BBC documentary “8 Bar: The Evolution of Grime” and has been tapped for collaborations with Clarks, Palace Skateboards and others.



