Cypress Hill Release New Album 'Back in Black'

Today, Cypress Hill has released their tenth studio album, Back In Black, produced entirely by Black Milk, via MNRK. To ring in the release, the group has shared a new video for album highlight "Certified," which was directed by Tillavision, who in 2021 created content in the 3D, AR (augmented reality), and VR (virtual reality) spaces for the likes of Swae Lee, Pop Smoke, JuiceWRLD, Young Dolph, Lyrical Lemonade, Bape, Chinatown Market, Chicago Bears, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray.

The band will soon embark on a massive slate of touring for the year, including a leg of Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow 2022. Find all announced tour dates below. The group has also announced a brand-new documentary titled Insane In The Brain: Cypress Hill, which will debut as part of Showtime's HIP HOP 50 banner on April 20 at 8pm ET/PT.

"We're grateful to our fans for riding with us for three decades," says the band's B-Real. "Working with one of the greatest producers out there, Black Milk, took us back to our roots and still brought something fresh to the table, which isn't easy to do. We're excited to play the new songs on tour this year."

Back in Black is Cypress Hill's first full length since 2018's Elephants on Acid, and comes at an already busy time for the band. Cypress Hill recently wrapped a co-headline tour with Atmosphere, and celebrated the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking self-titled debut album with a sold-out show at LA's Greek Theatre and an expanded anniversary edition reissue of their critically acclaimed debut. The band recently partnered with Z2 Comics for their very own original graphic novel, Cypress Hill: Tres Equis! which is out now. In addition to launching their own NFT collection at the end of 2021 -- which sold out of "legendaries" and "rares" and saw a Back In Black collection dropping in March -- the band also launched their own STANCE sock.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here: