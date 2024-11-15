Cyn Releases New EP 'Valley Girl (Side B – Los Angeles, No Offense)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the release of Valley Girl (Extended) out November 29 and her forthcoming North American underplay shows, acclaimed singer-songwriter Cyn returns with Valley Girl: Side B - Los Angeles. No Offense, out today via Unsub / Capitol Records.

The six-track EP features follows the release of Valley Girl: Side A - Lost On Laurel, and features previously unreleased songs, including EP focus track, "Love You Like I Want To" and "Los Angeles, No Offense." Alongside the new tracks, Side B includes fan favorites, "Losing Sleep," "House With A View," "Drinks" and "Crazy."

Cyn is slated to perform live in early 2025, at Los Angeles' The Troubadour, on January 8, and New York City's Mercury Lounge on January 15. Tickets are on sale today. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

VALLEY GIRL ALBUM RELEASE SHOWS

01/08 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA - TICKETS

01/15 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY - TICKETS



On November 29, Cyn will release a special Deluxe version of Valley Girl, including the songs featured on Side A and Side B, plus three brand-new tracks. Valley Girl (Extended) is available to pre-order/save HERE.

Sky-high stacks of journals, hundreds of songs, countless shows, and one wild, weird, and wonderful adventure after another, Cyn has morphed from a wide-eyed yet witty Midwesterner into a proud "Valley Girl," as she likes to put it. Aside from the obvious fact she calls the (in)famous San Fernando Valley home these days, she's got all the sass, spunk, and style of a silver screen dream. Her lyrics spout clever quips on par with your favorite flick's most quotable dialogue, but her delivery might be as unpredictable and unforgettable as a famous montage.

As the story goes, Cyn went from sharing tunes on Soundcloud to catching the attention of Katy Perry via her DJ. Signing to Perry's Unsub Records, she accompanied the superstar on tour and released her debut EP, Mood Swing, to acclaim.

She caught fire with her single "Drinks," which broke the top 20 at US pop radio and incited tastemaker applause. Rolling Stone christened it a "Song You Need To Know," and Nylon hailed it as "delightful." It landed on the soundtrack for the Academy Award-winning Promising Young Woman, and she contributed tunes to HBO's Moonshot, Netflix's He's All That, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and Warner Brother's Birds of Prey. After amassing more than 300+ million streams and inciting the applause of The FADER, Harper's Bazaar, Pitchfork, Nylon, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more, Cyn steps into herself like never before on her debut album, Valley Girl.

