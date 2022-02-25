Crystal Skies Releases Debut Album 'Not Since When'

Electronic duo Crystal Skies have dropped their hotly-anticipated debut album Not Since When, out February 25 on Lost in Dreams.

A 13-track release, Not Since When is Crystal Skies' biggest and most ambitious release to date: a vivid sonic snapshot of their sound that also features an array of star-studded collaborations.

Kicking things off is the title track, a poignant, celestial creation that immediately sets the tone. Next is the glistening euphoria of 'Gold', punctuated by the vocals of Monstercat affiliate Luma - the first of twelve star-studded collaborations that characterise the rest of the LP - and the pop-punk inspired energy of 'Nothing Ever Happened' featuring LA artist JASPR.

This vibe carries over on to 'We Got It', the first single on Not Since When, this time featuring fast-rising dance music vocalist Micah Martin, 'Good Life' with Oregon singer Kellin Quinn, and the ethereal sounds of 'Moonlight' featuring Florida's Ashley Apollodor.

The second half of the LP commences with its second, third and fourth singles: the electronic masterpiece that is 'Crazy While We're Young' with Songland winner JT Roach, an invigorating blend of future bass and D&B in 'Cruel Summer' with Italian artist Mazare, and 'Gone', a melodic bass creation with fellow EDM talent MitiS that's peppered with Linney's smooth vocals.

Closing things out, 'Good Enough' with Dutch songwriter Diandra Faye perhaps best encapsulates the Crystal Skies sound, 'Right To Fall' pairs acoustic guitars with rousing bass and KnownAsNat's soulful tones, before Micah Martin reappears on the affecting 'All To You' - ensuring the LP finishes on a powerfully emotive note.

Releasing music since 2014, EDM duo Crystal Skies have built a reputation around their melodic, bass-driven sound. The Louisiana natives' unique take on dubstep resonates emotionally with listeners, and they have previously cited artists such as Seven Lions, Au5 and KOAN Sound as inspiration. Looking ahead, they will perform at 45 East in Portland (24th Feb), Beyond Wonderland in San Bernardino (25th March), The Factory in Dallas (2nd April) and Tampa's Sunset Music Festival (28th May) in the coming months.

Not Since When is a landmark release in the story of one of melodic dance music's brightest talents.

Listen to the new album here: