Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cryptic Wisdom to Release 'Hate You Back' EP

Cryptic Wisdom to Release 'Hate You Back' EP

The EP will be released on Friday, November 11.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Alternative hip-hop artist Cryptic Wisdom will drop his new EP HATE YOU BACK on Friday, November 11 via RBC Records/BMG.

The EP, produced by Matty Beats (Nic D, Connor Price, Shamir), is "a cathartic escape into the twists and turns of a toxic relationship, both within yourself and with a significant other," according to Cryptic Wisdom.

It features the previously released "Can't Be Saved," which embodies pride, ego, & fragility, and the romantic and poetically melancholic "You Do." The accompanying videos for both singles tie together to tell a story of love and perseverance set in medieval times. The third and final part of the trilogy will be released in December with the music video for the EP's title track, "Hate You Back."

Cryptic Wisdom, the creative moniker of David Gonzalez, combines grungy alternative rock with poetic hip-hop to tell stories and teach life lessons. On HATE YOU BACK, Cryptic tackles self-sabotage, love, loss, insecurity, and melancholy with his signature vulnerable edge, poetic rap vocals, and striking melodies.

"It's easy to get lost in the ebb and flow of life, particularly when most of your time is spent making amends and keeping it from falling apart entirely," shares Cryptic. "I hope that the world will listen and follow along closely as I guide them through my experiences in life, if only to learn from my mistakes. I am a firm believer in embracing your emotions and facing your insecurities and vulnerabilities head-on, but you don't have to make sadness your identity. There is always love, and you can always find it lying in wait for you when you begin to love yourself."

Throughout his career, Cryptic Wisdom has released dozens of singles collaborating with many of his peers including Hopsin, Rittz, Vin Jay, Emilio Rojas, and more. He has also released a handful of mixtapes as well as three full-length records; LOVE YOU HATE ME (2021), Hindsight (2020), and X's & O'z (2014).

Enduring a difficult upbringing and recovering from drug addiction, Cryptic Wisdom isn't afraid to be vulnerable in his art. "I believe that people have an easier time dealing with life if they feel like they're not alone like they know somebody who has been there before and understands what they're going through," shares Cryptic who refers to his fanbase as cousins in order to invoke the feeling of family.

"My job is to bring people comfort by talking about my struggle and being openly transparent about my journey. I make music for people who need inspiration and somebody to lean on." The Arizona native strives to empower others to be themselves and not care about what others think.



Sons Of (Sam Prekop & John McEntire) Announce US West Coast Tour Photo
Sons Of (Sam Prekop & John McEntire) Announce US West Coast Tour
Sam Prekop (The Sea and Cake) and John McEntire (Tortoise, The Sea and Cake), each acclaimed for their singular and collective musical voices and sonic innovations, have been leading innovators in independent music for nearly 30 years. Prekop, a leading creator and composer on modular synthesizers.
Channel Tres Unveils New Single 6am Photo
Channel Tres Unveils New Single '6am'
The music video, directed by Tajana Williams , amplifies the buoyant track with elaborate editing and choreography that invites you to join in as Channel and his crew dance through the streets of Los Angeles. The feel-good visual primes “6am” to be one of his most far-reaching tracks to date. Plus, check out tour dates!
Chiiild Announces New Album ‘Better Luck in the Next Life’ Photo
Chiiild Announces New Album ‘Better Luck in the Next Life’
Multi-talented and genre-bending artist Chiiild has revealed a trailer for his forthcoming album Better Luck In The Next Life, marking the beginning of a new chapter. Quickly following up on this trailer, Chiiild has released his new single “Bon Voyage” via Avant Garden/4th & Broadway (Def Jam Recordings, Inc.).
The Academic Announce Sitting Pretty Tour of North America Photo
The Academic Announce 'Sitting Pretty' Tour of North America
News of The Academic’s US tour comes after the announcement of European dates, which begin in Glasgow, Scotland on release day, before touching down in major metropoles such as Paris, London, Berlin, and Amsterdam. It’s been an eventful time for the band with rollicking new single “Pushing Up Daisies” arriving in late October.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alternative Artist Woz Releases Inspired Debut EP 'At The Gulf'Alternative Artist Woz Releases Inspired Debut EP 'At The Gulf'
November 9, 2022

Rising alt artist, Woz, releases deeply vulnerable and raw debut EP, At the Gulf today. The title is inspired by the Gulf gas station where Woz works on Long Island, New York to make ends meet. To date, he has received widespread support for revealing his personal traumas by fans and artists alike, including both The Struts and FLETCHER.
GRACE CUMMINGS Shares Cover of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'GRACE CUMMINGS Shares Cover of Fatboy Slim's 'Praise You'
November 9, 2022

Melbourne-based singer, songwriter, producer and accomplished stage actor Grace Cummings has released a striking cover of the 90s Fatboy Slim hit 'Praise You,' originally written by Camille Yarbrough. The recording is accompanied by a dance video directed by Gil Gilmour. 
Flume Shares 'Slugger' Unheard Track From Debut AlbumFlume Shares 'Slugger' Unheard Track From Debut Album
November 9, 2022

Flume, the self-titled debut album from Grammy-winning electronic music titan Flume, was released ten years ago today. Streamed over 1 billion times worldwide and certified Platinum in multiple territories, the album launched the now-iconic producer and his signature sound into the stratosphere in 2012. Plus, check out tour dates!
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Disney+ Documentary TrailerVIDEO: Idina Menzel Shares WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE? Disney+ Documentary Trailer
November 9, 2022

Idina Menzel has shared a first look at her new documentary, Which Way to the Stage?, which will be released next month on Disney+. The film goes through the Tony Award-winning icon's career, featuring her time in Rent, Wicked, Frozen, and more, leading up to her solo concert at Madison Square Garden. Watch the new video preview now!
Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'Mother Mother Release Original Anti-Holiday Anthem 'Cry Christmas'
November 9, 2022

Following the band’s sold-out North American/Canadian tour earlier this year, Mother Mother spent the summer lighting up stadium stages in Europe with Imagine Dragons. The band are in the midst of a sold out string of headline dates in both the US and Europe, and 2023 will find them working on new music.