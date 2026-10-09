Crown Lands Release CASTING STONES EP

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Canadian progressive rock duo Crown Lands have released the 'Casting Stones' EP, a collection of three tracks recorded during the 'Apocalypse' sessions. The EP is available to stream and download now, led by the title track, which can be heard at https://crownlandsmusic.lnk.to/CastingStones.

Vocalist and drummer Cody Bowles commented: 'Casting Stones is a very important song to me. When I went through a tough period in my life a couple years back, someone came to attack my identity, my character and my lived experience, assuming the worst intentions of me.

Through that difficult, existential experience, I learned a lot about who I was as an individual, inside and out, and realized that I am a lot more resilient than I once thought.

On the other side of that period, I've become truth embodied, wearing it proudly for the world to see and determined not to let anyone or anything dim my light again.

This song serves as a karmic reminder to those who do, or wish, ill will toward others: whatever you throw out into the world will come back around, often harder than you expect. It was a cathartic song to write, and the first of the songs that came out of the initial batch proposed for the Apocalypse album. Though it didn't make it onto the record because narratively it had nothing to do with Karagon or The Syndicate, it remains one of my favorite songs from that period in our lives.'

Recently the band entered Chalet Studios to play some tracks live, and the duo can be seen performing 'Casting Stones' here:

The 'Apocalypse' Deluxe Edition is due for release as a 2CD Digipak and Digital Album on the 11th December 2026. The new package features a second disc that includes the 'Casting Stones' EP, plus 4 tracks recorded live at Chalet and the live recording of the epic title track to the album that sees the band playing with an expanded line-up. Pre-orders are available now at https://crownlandsmusic.lnk.to/Apocalypse-DeluxeEdition.

Crown Lands will be touring Canada in October and November this year.

Tour Dates

October 29 – Farm League Brewing, Cambridge, ON

October 30 - Farm League Brewing, Cambridge, ON

November 6 – The Biltmore Theatre, Oshawa, ON

November 12 – Bridgeworks, Hamilton, ON

November 13 – Rum Runners, London, ON

November 14 – Warehouse Concert Hall, St. Catherines, ON

November 20 – The Broom Factory, Kingston, ON

November 21 – Overflow Brewing Company, Ottawa, ON

Musically and creatively, 'Apocalypse' marks a clear turning point. After completing 'Rituals' entirely in their home studio, the band gained the confidence to take near-total control of the production process. Guitarist/bassist/keyboardist Kevin Comeau explains, 'That record gave us the confidence to realize we could make a Crown Lands album in our own space, without a major-label budget or a big, fancy studio.' That confidence carried directly into 'Apocalypse,' with much of the album written and recorded in the same room the band has worked in since 2020. To enhance the album's most crucial moments, Crown Lands selectively collaborated with producers Nick Raskulinecz and David Bottrill.

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