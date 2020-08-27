Crooked Colours Unveil 'Love Language'

Available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Acclaimed Australian indie-dance trio Crooked Colours have unveiled their brilliant new single- "Love Language" - available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE . The uplifting, euphoric new track exemplifies an evolution for the trailblazing band. Cymbals brush up against finger-snaps as lead singer Phil Slabber's dynamic voice carries an intimate verse over a skittering beat and rich bass groove. Highlighted by lush keys, the vocals stretch into a hypnotic high register. "Love Language" is joined by an equally bright companion video, streaming now via the band's YouTube HERE .

"This song is about the different ways in which we communicate our love for each other," says Phil [vocals, guitar, production]. "How special it is to find someone that speaks the same love language as you. It's a celebration of the uniqueness of relationships."

Leon Debaughn [keys, production] added, "Phil had written the lyrics when he was living in L.A. at the end of last year, we slowly worked on the music from there. I think it's important to release a song like this right now. There's a lot of hate and s going on the world. There should be some more love."

Crooked Colours have quickly earned applause as one of Australia's hottest new electronic acts, scoring over 100 million worldwide streams thus far with a series of increasingly popular tracks - including the breakthrough single, " Flow " - and show-stealing festival performances around the globe. Acclaimed by Triple J for "expanding their spellbinding sonic world," LANGATA, the band's 2019 sophomore album, hit #1 on the Dance Albums Chart as well as top 10 on the overall ARIA Albums Chart, fueled in part by tracks like " Do It Like You ," " I'll Be There ," and " Never Dance Alone (Feat. Ladyhawke) ."

Recently, the band spent over a year touring around the world and playing massive sold-out shows throughout North America as well as breakout performances at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest, Life Is Beautiful, CRSSD and more. This past March, while on the road with fellow Australian band RÜFÜS DU SOL, the band put their touring on pause in order to ensure the safety of their fans and crew. The band is looking forward to touring again and playing rescheduled dates at Brooklyn Mirage in New York, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and festivals such as Outside Lands and Lightning In A Bottle.

