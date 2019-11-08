Crisis Ctrl Club Release Title Track From New Album 'Citizen'

Toronto rock-trio Crisis Ctrl Club has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their new album "Citizen". The album will surface in early 2020 via Distrokid and is set to feature a collaboration with Prevail from Swollen Members on the track "Hollywood". To launch the album, Crisis Ctrl Club has released the title track for the "Citizen".

Formed in 2015 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Frontman/guitarist Jason Hoeg and drummer/pads Tyler James have been crafting their unique sound of retro-rock vibes and infectious melodies. The band has been garnering a massive buzz from the underground rock scene after opening for the likes of John Corabi, Puddle of Mudd, John 5 and Phil X. The group's debut single "Crime" was nominated for "Best Rock Song" at the Toronto Independent Music Awards, as the band continues to garner more attention in rock circles.

The tracklisting for Crisis Ctrl Club's new album "Citizen" is as follows:

1 - New Model

2 - Following for Strangers

3 - Victory

4 - Scandal

5 - Hollywood feat. Prevail from Swollen Members

6 - Citizen

7 - Silently

8 - Ain't My Thing

9 - Home

10 - The Beauty of One Moment





