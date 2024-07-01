Cris Jacobs to Play Fall 2024 Dates in Support of Critically Acclaimed Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarist Cris Jacobs has revealed new tour dates for fall 2024 in support of his highly acclaimed latest record, One Of These Days. Following his recent tours supporting Tommy Emmanuel, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Lone Bellow, and Kitchen Dwellers, Jacobs is set to captivate audiences across the East Coast with stops in New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Cambridge, and more. A list of all dates can be found below.

Jacobs wrote all 11 tracks on One Of These Days. The Baltimore native enlisted some amazing friends to contribute to the recording, including Lee Ann Womack, The McCrary Sisters, Sam Bush, Lindsay Lou, Billy Strings, Jerry Douglas (who also produced the album) and The Infamous Stringdusters, who served as the house band for the whole album. One Of These Days garnered high critical praise following its release on Soundly Music, including a feature at Rolling Stone. Roughstock said the album is “… easily one of Roots Music’s finest releases of 2024… a truly stunning album.” Blogcritics.com called it “…a pleasure from first cut to last,” and DC Music Review stated, “One of These Days is truly remarkable and special.”

Jacobs recently released a new video for his song “Poor Davey,” which features Grammy-award winning guitar virtuoso Billy Strings. The video features in-studio footage of the recording with Strings, The Infamous Stringdusters and producer Jerry Douglas. Between the high-energy performance and the harrowing narrative, “Poor Davey” leaves the listener both exhilarated and a little expended from the adrenaline rush. Watch the video for “Poor Davey” HERE.

Jacobs made his Grand Ole Opry debut in April to an enthusiastic audience with soul-stirring performances of “Lifetime To Go” and “One Of These Days,” featuring special guest Lindsay Lou.

Cris Jacobs Summer 2024 Tour Dates

July 4-6 – Quincy, CA – High Sierra Music Festival

July 7 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Blues Festival

July 10 – Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge

July 12 – Winston, OR – Riverbend Live!

July 20 – Snowshoe, WV – 4848 Festival

August 9 – Baltimore, MD – Union Craft Brewing

August 10 – Cockeysville, MD – Hot August Music Festival

August 11 – Wellston, MI – Hoxeyville



Cris Jacobs Fall 2024 Tour Dates

September 6 – Bowling Green, OH – Black Swamp Arts Festival

September 22 – Annapolis, MD – Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival

September 27-29 – Sisters, OR – Sisters Folk Festival

October 17 – Wilmington, NC – Bourgie Nights

October 18 – Raleigh, NC – The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop

October 19 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Music Hall

October 23 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

October 24 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

October 25 – Macon, GA – Grant’s Lounge

October 26 – Charleston, SC – The Deck Stage at The Charleston Pour House

November 7 – Cohoes Music Hall – Cohoes, NY

November 8 – New York, NY – The Cutting Room

November 9 – Burlington, VT – Nectar’s

November 10 – Fairfield, CT – StageOne at FTC

November 11 ­– Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

November 14 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Iron Works

November 15 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop

November 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

November 20 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

November 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

November 22 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

November 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Lounge at World Café Live

Photo credit: Joshua Black Wilkins

