CRIMSON99 Releases "Open Up Your Heart," Announces Debut EP DAREDEVIL

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Montreal-based indie dream pop/rock singer-songwriter Crimson99 has announced her debut EP DAREDEVIL alongside the release of 'Open Up Your Heart,' a gentle, encouraging reminder that difficult moments pass and to find hope in the future. The five-track project arrives on October 2, produced by Montreal-based musician and producer Koko Love.

Crimson99 is Maria Brousseau-Labbé, a Dominican-Canadian musician whose forthcoming free-flowing project is a quest for self-discovery, a reconnection with spirituality and an emotional, cathartic release. The meditative tracks were recorded live in a single day with friend and artist Koko Love.

The forthcoming five tracks are unconcerned with perfection. The artist shares, rather, they explore, 'finding the truth within yourself and aligning with the calling you are meant to follow. It is an imperfect yet deeply honest offering. Some of the song structures are unconventional, not necessarily shaped around high efficiency or traditional songwriting formulas, but that was never really the goal. The intention was simply to open the dam and let the ideas flow freely, not allowing overthinking or interference into the process.'

On today's track, Brousseau-Labbé says, 'Open Up Your Heart is about the desire to backslide. It's about missing things from your past that never truly served you but felt good in the moment.'

'This song is also a reminder that, as the great Sam Cooke said: 'A change gon' come, oh yes it will.' You won't always be hurting, and you won't always feel alone, but often, if not always, the only way out is through, and you need the right attitude to make it to the other side.'

Raised by a Dominican mother who is a trained pianist and jazz singer, the artist had always been surrounded by music. In 2019, feeling her life marked by loneliness, excess, restlessness, and a quiet despair, she embarked on a long journey through the UK and the Himalayas. Upon returning, and meeting her now-husband, she finally allowed herself to immerse herself in a musical world of her own. Now, Crimson99 is thrilled to introduce herself with a tender, intimate project that explores the human condition and offers a space to embrace imperfection to her fullest extent.

Daredevil EP tracklisting

01. I Need You

02. Fix Your Eyes

03. Just Like Heaven

04. Open Up Your Heart

05. Who Am I

About Crimson99

Crimson99 is a woman walking. In pursuit of love, beauty, truth and courage, her musical project is blending elements of alternative rock, dream pop, and soul. It explores themes of identity, spirituality, love and the human condition. With a voice that moves between intimacy and power, Crimson99 creates emotionally driven songs rooted in honesty. Her debut EP DAREDEVIL marks the beginning of an artistic journey guided by instinct, self-discovery and the desire to transcend, honor and expose parts of reality.

Photo Credit: Guillaume Landry | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Guillaume Landry | Download hi-res image

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