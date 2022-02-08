Crenshaw Rapper Nana Releases New Single 'Bet It Back'

After garnering millions of streams and local Los Angeles hometown acclaim and riding fresh off the heels of opening for D Smoke at the legendary Novo, Crenshaw rapper Nana kicks of 2022 with a new single "Bet It Back."

Nana says, "Bet it back is really about staying ten toes down through every loss and betting on yourself."

On the track, the bass line pulses in between airy guitar melodies as he warns the listener with a commanding flow, "And if you gonna pay me, you better pay me respect." The momentum culminates on the chantable chorus, "I'm on fire, let it slap." He channels classic Southern California rap with an incendiary energy uniquely his own.

Deemed "Los Angeles' next great storyteller" by DJ Booth, Nana has kicked off a new era of West Coast hip-hop on his own terms. Earmilk raves Nana is "definitely an artist to keep an eye on" and UPROXX says "It's the sort of lyricism that has long been embraced in the wider LA area from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Murs, and Reason, but Nana's unique approach gives it enough originality to overcome straight-up homage and elevate his street credibility."

Nana is currently gearing up for the release of his next project. New single "Bet It Back" continues the journey that kicked off last fall with "GOTW."

Listen to the new single here: