Crash Adams Release Uplifting New Single 'Optimist'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams have released their new single “Optimist” via Warner Records / WMG Canada. Showcasing the group’s signature uplifting lyrics and inspirational sound, “Optimist” is a deeply personal track for the band, who have made it their life’s mission to bring joy, positivity, and optimism to everyone they encounter.

About the new track, the band says “‘Optimist’ is a song about being there for someone you care about when they’re going through their darkest times. It’s about love, resilience, and never letting them lose sight of the light, even when the world tries to count them out.”

“Optimist” caps off another breakout year for Crash Adams. With the release of their debut EP Crashing Into Your Living Room, Vol. 1, the band continued to reach new heights, amassing more than 10 million YouTube subscribers and 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. The pop hitmakers have captivated fans around the globe – touring across North America, Dubai, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines – while being named one of the top artists on TikTok Canada (2023) and earning a Juno Nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year (2024).

Crash Adams' music has the same kind of mood-lifting power as a hit of pure dopamine. Their cinematic, larger-than-life songs relay a potent, effective mix of adrenaline, nostalgia, and hard-earned gratitude. The duo have an impressive knack for storytelling, citing art-pop acts like The 1975 and country music acts like Dan + Shay as their inspiration for writing tracks that tug at listeners’ heart strings and remind them how beautiful daily experiences can be, given the right framing.

Comments