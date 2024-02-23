Crash Adams Release 'Somewhere in Vegas'

Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams has released a new track titled “Somewhere in Vegas” via Warner Records/WMG Canada. The song celebrates living in the moment and is infused with the high-octane energy fans have come to love from the rising pop powerhouses.

"We were recently in Vegas for the weekend and had an incredible time blasting music and feeling alive,” says Crash Adams. “'Somewhere In Vegas' is our way of capturing these feelings and reminding ourselves to live in the moment. With our new song, what happens in Vegas is going global!"

Crash Adams has had a monumental start to 2024. The group rang in the new year with a live performance on television in Singapore as part of an Asia tour, and were named one of the top artists on TikTok Canada for 2023. Recently, the duo received a Juno Award nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year.

About Crash Adams:

Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams' pop songs have the same kind of mood-lifting power as a hit of pure dopamine. The Toronto-bred, LA-based duo burst onto the scene with their hit single "Give Me a Kiss," which set the band on a new trajectory.

Recently, Crash Adams has been in the studio working with award-winning songwriters and producers such as Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Dave Hodges (Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelly Clarkson) and The Futuristics (Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly) and recently released “Somewhere In Vegas” and “Good Side.”

Across the internet, the pop hitmakers have captivated fans around the globe while being named one of the top artists on TikTok Canada in 2022 and 2023.

