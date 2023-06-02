Crash Adams Release New Song 'Lucky'

Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams has released their new song “Lucky” today via Warner Records/Warner Music Canada. Today’s release arrives with a heartwarming official video that sees the band performing acts of kindness in Los Angeles by giving away their music video budget in order to make strangers feel a little bit more “Lucky.”

Of the new track, Crash Adams says, “’Lucky’ is the story of our own lives. It is about the power of self-discovery and persona. It reminds us that success isn't just about achieving our goals, but about the journey and the person we become along the way. By letting go of negativity and low self-esteem, we open ourselves up to the endless possibilities that life has to offer. We discover that luck is simply a state of mind.”

Crash Adams have seen a thrilling start to 2023 with viral growth from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube converting followers into listeners, reaching over 150 million streams across all DSPs. Their hit song “Give Me A Kiss” was added into regular rotation on Sirius XM Hits 1 and was recently remixed by K-Pop sensation SHAUN.

Always looking to the future, the band has been in the studio working with award winning producers such as Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Captain Cuts (Bebe Rexha, Halsey, The Chainsmokers), Dave Hodges (Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelly Clarkson), and Larzz (Dua Lipa, Halsey, Tate Mcrae, Lovelytheband, Dixie D’amelio). New Crash Adams music will be dropping all summer long.

Photo Credit: Jabari Jacobs