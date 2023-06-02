Crash Adams Release New Song 'Lucky'

New Crash Adams music will be dropping all summer long. 

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams has released their new song “Lucky” today via Warner Records/Warner Music Canada. Today’s release arrives with a heartwarming official video that sees the band performing acts of kindness in Los Angeles by giving away their music video budget in order to make strangers feel a little bit more “Lucky.” 

Of the new track, Crash Adams says, “’Lucky’ is the story of our own lives. It is about the power of self-discovery and persona. It reminds us that success isn't just about achieving our goals, but about the journey and the person we become along the way. By letting go of negativity and low self-esteem, we open ourselves up to the endless possibilities that life has to offer. We discover that luck is simply a state of mind.”

Crash Adams have seen a thrilling start to 2023 with viral growth from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube converting followers into listeners, reaching over 150 million streams across all DSPs. Their hit song “Give Me A Kiss” was added into regular rotation on Sirius XM Hits 1 and was recently remixed by K-Pop sensation SHAUN.

Always looking to the future, the band has been in the studio working with award winning producers such as Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Captain Cuts (Bebe Rexha, Halsey, The Chainsmokers), Dave Hodges (Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelly Clarkson), and Larzz (Dua Lipa, Halsey, Tate Mcrae, Lovelytheband, Dixie D’amelio). New Crash Adams music will be dropping all summer long. 

Photo Credit: Jabari Jacobs



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rancid Unveil 10th Studio Album Tomorrow Never Comes Photo
Rancid Unveil 10th Studio Album 'Tomorrow Never Comes'

Berkeley, California, punk stalwarts Rancid share their highly anticipated 10th studio album, ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ out now via Epitaph Records. The follow up to 2017’s 'Trouble Maker', the new album was produced by longtime collaborator, Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph founder, Brett Gurewitz. Plus, check out tour dates!

2
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Release New EP What If I Photo
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Release New EP 'What If I'

The EP features a selection of unreleased songs recorded during The Future sessions as well as the new track “Buy My Round.” All songs on the new record are produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B., the production trio of Rateliff, Patrick Meese and James Barone (Beach House).

3
Miki Ratsula Announces New Album & Shares blue balloons Photo
Miki Ratsula Announces New Album & Shares 'blue balloons'

Miki Ratsula – the acclaimed trans, nonbinary artist using their voice and platform to make music more inclusive – has announced their sophomore album, i’ll be fine if i want to. They followed the album with their made for them EP, featuring gender-neutral covers of songs originally sung by Phoebe Bridgers, Harry Styles, and more. 

4
Air Traffic Controller Announce First Tour Since the Pandemic Photo
Air Traffic Controller Announce First Tour Since the Pandemic

For the first time in almost four years, Boston indie rockers Air Traffic Controller will hit the road — and the short summer tour of the Midwest will also mark ATC’s overdue first time showcasing songs from their latest self-released album, Dash. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New AlbumMadison Beer Releases 'Home to Another One' From New Album
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times SquareWAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out NowJhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3' Out Now
Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'Video: The War And Treaty Release Performance Video for 'Dumb Luck'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD