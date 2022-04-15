Craig Weirden Featured on YELLOWJACKETS Score 'Blood Hive'

Lakeshore Records has announced the release of Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS.

The release features music by Craig Wedren, best known as the frontman for D.C.-based seminal post-hardcore band Shudder to Think, Anna Waronker of indie pop darlings that dog., who scored most of the show's episodes; and composer Theodore Shapiro who composed the music for the show's pilot.

The strikingly sinister score harkens back to the punk, grunge and garage scenes of the '90 s and provides a darkly ominous backdrop to the horror series. The album is available digitally today and contains an extended version of the main title song "No Return."

"Making music for the first season of YELLOWJACKETS was a rare gift," Wedren and Waronker said. "We were able to create something vicious, elegant and new that not only paired well with the show, but really connected with people. This is music we would be proud to share under any circumstances, and we're super excited and grateful to unleash it in soundtrack form."

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), the one-hour drama series, YELLOWJACKETS stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson as executive producer and showrunning partner. Produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne), Karyn Kusama (Destroyer, Girlfight) executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. ﻿

Listen to the new score here: