Craig Campbell Signs With Kinkead Entertainment Agency

The Kinkead Entertainment Agency will represent Campbell for exclusive booking representation.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Country hitmaker Craig Campbell released his 16-song The Lost Files - Exhibit A last month, and today he is proud to announce signing with The Kinkead Entertainment Agency for exclusive booking representation.

"I am so looking forward to working with the Kinkead team!" said Craig. "From the first time I met Bob, I knew he was gonna do great things for me and it feels good!"

Released on his Grindstone Recordings label, The Lost Files - Exhibit A is Craig's first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, "Tractor Songs," which was written by his good buddy Walker Hayes.

"Craig Campbell is everything that I look for when representing an artist," said Kinkead Entertainment Agency CEO Bob Kinkead. "One hell of a country singer and a great seasoned live performer that is at the top of his game.

My team and I are so excited to be part of Craig's team as his agents. We had the opportunity to hear his new project The Lost Files at his cool Grindstone Cowboy coffee shop, and I'm sure there are classic hit country songs in the making in that project. My team and I are hitting all the A & B level buyers and finding a lot of love out there for Craig.

We have already had shows play with great reviews from the promoters who have informed us that Craig's show was off the charts and his crew was great to work with. I believe we are going to have a very successful 2023 and beyond with Craig and his manager Maddy Grossl, and we're looking forward to great things to come!"

In addition to writing, recording, touring and running his record company, Craig and his wife Mindy accomplished a longtime dream of opening Grindstone Cowboy in their home of Eagleville last year. The popular coffee shop and restaurant doubles as a music venue, and will see a number of headline artists perform in the coming weeks.

As a new business owner, Craig wanted to serve the residents of Eagleville in a greater way and ran for and won a seat on the Eagleville City Council. His swearing-in ceremony was in December and is one of five city council members, who along with the mayor and vice mayor, oversee planning, budgeting, citizen concerns, and more for the growing Middle Tennessee community.



Cody Lawless Shares New Single Get There Stay There Photo
Cody Lawless Shares New Single 'Get There Stay There'
Cody Lawless (Cody James Henn, fka KNOWN.) shares 'Get There Stay There.' Lawless recently announced his signing to MNRK Music Group as this reincarnation of himself as an artist, trading in rap for dreamy falsetto and upbeat jangly guitars. 'Get There Stay There' is an upbeat summery song that kicks you up to your feet.
Jake Shears Shares New Track Devil Came Down The Dance Floor Photo
Jake Shears Shares New Track 'Devil Came Down The Dance Floor'
Jake Shears (the musician and frontman of seminal NYC indie glam-pop greats Scissor Sisters) has shared brand new track, “Devil Came Down the Dance Floor”, featuring Amber Martin. It’s the second preview of his forthcoming album Last Man Dancing, which was introduced in irresistible style recently with first single “Too Much Music”.
Malian Artist Fatoumata Diawara’s New Album London Ko Photo
Malian Artist Fatoumata Diawara’s New Album 'London Ko'
With the new album, Diawara continues to reinvent traditional African music, combining her Mandinka roots with afrobeat, jazz, pop, electronic and hip hop influences. That synthesis is reflected even in the album’s title, combining the names of the Western metropolis of London with that of the Malian capital of Bamako.
Jealous Of The Birds Returns With Morse Code From Hinterland Photo
Jealous Of The Birds Returns With 'Morse Code' From 'Hinterland'
Produced, engineered and mixed by Declan Legge, the album is heralded by the premiere of the first single, “Morse Code,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official animated video – directed by filmmaker Andrew William Ralph (Lil Uzi Vert, Iggy Pop). Watch the new music video now!

