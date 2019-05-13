Cowboy Junkies Announce Tour Dates In Support Of ALL THAT RECKONING

Cowboy Junkies announce US tour dates in support of their latest release, All That Reckoning. Released on July 13, 2018, All that Reckoning is the band's first new recording since The Wilderness (2012), released via their own Latent Recordings, distributed by Redeye. Whether commenting on the fragile state of the world or on personal relationships, this new collection of songs encourages the listener to take notice. It also may be the most powerful album Cowboy Junkies have yet recorded.

In the late 80's, Cowboy Junkies proved that there was an audience waiting for something quiet, beautiful and reflective. Their now classic album, The Trinity Session (celebrating 30 years), was like a whisper that cut through the noise and sold more than a million copies. Cowboy Junkies have always remained true to their unique vision, creating a critically acclaimed body of work that has endeared them to an audience unwavering in its loyalty.

In addition to The Trinity Session, albums like Pale Sun, Crescent Moon (1993), Lay It Down (1996) and more recently, Open (2001), and At the End of Paths Taken(2007) chronicle a creative journey reflecting the independent road the band has elected to travel.

COWBOY JUNKIES TOUR DATES

DATE CITY/STATE/VENUE

5/8/2019 Sacramento, CA

Crest Theatre

5/9/2019 Mill Valley, CA

Sweetwater Music Hall

5/10/2019 San Francisco, CA

Venue: Great American Music Hall

5/11/2019 Berkeley, CA

Venue: Freight & Salvage

5/12/2019 Berkeley, CA

Venue: Freight & Salvage

5/14/2019 Santa Cruz, CA

Rio Theatre

5/16/2019 Santa Barbara, CA

Lobero Theatre

5/17/2019 San Juan Capistrano, CA

The Coach House

5/18/2019 San Diego, CA

Observatory North Park

5/19/2019 Los Angeles, CA

The Fonda Theatre

6/8/2019 Spokane, WA

Bing Crosby Theatre

6/9/2019 Seattle, WA

The Neptune Theatre





