Covet Release Stripped Down Version of GLIMMER With Video
Covet, the ultra-talented Bay Area trio of Yvette Young, David Adamiak and Forrest Rice, released a three song EP simply titled acoustics, today via Triple Crown Records.
"We wanted to create some mellower, more laid back versions of some songs on effloresce, and also breathe new life into them with new accompaniments such as piano, violin, and even light vocals," explained Young. "They're reimagined acoustic versions of older songs, but we hope that with the new accompaniments, tempos and additional layers, they will feel entirely different and take people someplace new."
Acoustics, which features new song "Predawn" as well as stripped down versions of "Glimmer" and "Shibuya," arrives as the band prepares for a North American headlining tour, kicking off this Friday at Schuba's in Chicago. The two week outing features openers Vasudeva and Triple Crown labelmates, Holy Fawn. Covet join Periphery this fall (Sept. 9 to Oct. 13) on their North American outing.
Check out GLIMMER here:
Tour dates:
July 12 Chicago, IL Schuba's
July 13 Detroit, MI Pike Room
July 14 Toronto, ON Sneaky Dee's
July 16 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere Roof
July 17 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
July 18 Boston, MA Great Scott
July 19 Philadelphia, PA PhilaMoca
July 20 Washington, DC Songbyrd
July 21 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506
July 23 Orlando, FL Soundbar
July 24 Atlanta, GA Purgatory
July 25 Nashville, TN High Watt
July 26 Indianapolis, IN Hoosier Dome
July 27 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar
August 15 Bristol, UK Arctangent Festival
September 9 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre
September 10 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
September 12 Boston, MA The House of Blues
September 13 Montreal, QC Le National
September 14 Toronto, ON The Phoenix
September 16 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
September 17 Chicago, IL House of Blues
September 18 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theater
September 20 Winnipeg, MB Garrick Centre
September 21 Saskatoon, SK Louis
September 23 Edmonton, AB Union Hall
September 24 Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre
September 26 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
September 27 Seattle, WA Showbox at the Market
September 28 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
September 30 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
October 1 Denver, CO Summit
October 2 Kansas City, MO The Truman
October 3 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
Covet released their Triple Crown Records' debut, effloresce , in July of 2018. Gear Gods said upon the album's release, "all three of these talented musicians form what is an incredibly musical, lush, and thoughtful sound," while Brooklyn Vegan noted the band's knack for writing "sugar sweet melodies." Guitar World premiered the video for the band's track "Glimmer", while Revolvermarked Halloween 2018 with the debut of the band's video for "Howl".