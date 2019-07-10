Covet Release Stripped Down Version of GLIMMER With Video

Covet, the ultra-talented Bay Area trio of Yvette Young, David Adamiak and Forrest Rice, released a three song EP simply titled acoustics, today via Triple Crown Records.

"We wanted to create some mellower, more laid back versions of some songs on effloresce, and also breathe new life into them with new accompaniments such as piano, violin, and even light vocals," explained Young. "They're reimagined acoustic versions of older songs, but we hope that with the new accompaniments, tempos and additional layers, they will feel entirely different and take people someplace new."

Acoustics, which features new song "Predawn" as well as stripped down versions of "Glimmer" and "Shibuya," arrives as the band prepares for a North American headlining tour, kicking off this Friday at Schuba's in Chicago. The two week outing features openers Vasudeva and Triple Crown labelmates, Holy Fawn. Covet join Periphery this fall (Sept. 9 to Oct. 13) on their North American outing.

Tour dates:

July 12 Chicago, IL Schuba's

July 13 Detroit, MI Pike Room

July 14 Toronto, ON Sneaky Dee's

July 16 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere Roof

July 17 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

July 18 Boston, MA Great Scott

July 19 Philadelphia, PA PhilaMoca

July 20 Washington, DC Songbyrd

July 21 Chapel Hill, NC Local 506

July 23 Orlando, FL Soundbar

July 24 Atlanta, GA Purgatory

July 25 Nashville, TN High Watt

July 26 Indianapolis, IN Hoosier Dome

July 27 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar

August 15 Bristol, UK Arctangent Festival

September 9 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

September 10 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

September 12 Boston, MA The House of Blues

September 13 Montreal, QC Le National

September 14 Toronto, ON The Phoenix

September 16 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

September 17 Chicago, IL House of Blues

September 18 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theater

September 20 Winnipeg, MB Garrick Centre

September 21 Saskatoon, SK Louis

September 23 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

September 24 Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre

September 26 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

September 27 Seattle, WA Showbox at the Market

September 28 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

September 30 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

October 1 Denver, CO Summit

October 2 Kansas City, MO The Truman

October 3 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

Covet released their Triple Crown Records' debut, effloresce , in July of 2018. Gear Gods said upon the album's release, "all three of these talented musicians form what is an incredibly musical, lush, and thoughtful sound," while Brooklyn Vegan noted the band's knack for writing "sugar sweet melodies." Guitar World premiered the video for the band's track "Glimmer", while Revolvermarked Halloween 2018 with the debut of the band's video for "Howl".





